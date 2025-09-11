The Grand Ball of Princes and Princesses returns to Monaco on 26 September

This year, The Grand Ball of Princes and Princesses takes on the theme “Sail into Royalty” © Noble Monte-Carlo

This month, The Grand Ball of Princes and Princesses will once again be held at the Sporting Monte-Carlo. Supported by Prince Albert II, the prestigious event will donate part of its proceeds to charity.

For its 2025 edition, the ball has adopted the theme “Sail into Royalty” and welcomes special guest Riccardo Cocciante, composer of the iconic musical comedy Notre-Dame de Paris. The evening brings together international figures from film, politics and business in a setting inspired by royal traditions.

Organised by Noble Monte-Carlo, the gala promises a spectacular programme: world-class artistic performances, a gourmet dinner rustled up by Michelin-starred chefs and enchanting décor. Guests are immersed in the ambience of historic princely balls, with specially designed decorations transforming the venue into a fairy-tale palace.

Princely Couple lights up 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival

An evening of prestige

© Noble Monte-Carlo

PHOTOS. Fairytale Princes and Princesses ball

Each year, the Grand Ball travels to some of the world’s most prestigious destinations. Previous editions have been held at Dubai’s Burj Al Arab (2024), in Venice (2023) and several times in both Dubai and Monaco since 2020. The touring gala showcases art, culture and the spirit of Monte-Carlo on the international stage.

Alongside the glamour and entertainment, the ball serves a philanthropic purpose. A portion of the proceeds traditionally supports charitable causes, including the Princess Grace Foundation of Monaco, which funds paediatric medical research in French hospitals and helps children in care.

Reservations are now open on the official event website. Attendance is limited and available by invitation or advance booking only. More information: https://noblemontecarlo.mc/booking/