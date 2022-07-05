The Princes and Princesses who were invited to the Grand Ball were expected at the Hermitage Hotel on June 25.

The iconic Belle Époque room in the Hermitage Hotel was turned into a princely palace for the event. 150 participants came together from all over the world.

Celebrities, business leaders, politicians, all enjoyed the evening dreamt up by Delia Grace Noble, singer and UNICEF ambassador. Decorations, colour, music and dance… the event brought together nearly 100 artists: the Italian National Carabinieri Army Orchestra, the Czech national artistic dance team, flag throwers, opera and pop singers, actors, instrumentalists and international ballet stars.

The Salon Belle Epoque was filled with 40,000 peonies and pink roses, creating a magical fragrance. The next edition of the Grand Princes’ and Princesses’ Ball will take place on May 17, 2023 in Dubai, at the Burj al Arabe.