Why is running so popular and how can you avoid injury?

Physiotherapist Geoffrey Pauly talked to us about preconceived ideas concerning running and shared his advice on how to run safely.

In city parks, by the sea or on mountain paths, alone or with others… you can see it everywhere: running has become the most popular physical activity in France. 48% of people aged 15 and over walked or ran at least once in 2024, according to the INJEP’s National Barometer of Sports Practices.

Running’s popularity is primarily due to its democratic aspect. “Unlike other disciplines, which have become more professional and are particularly demanding, running is still something most people can do,” observes Geoffrey Pauly, a physiotherapist and osteopath at Concept 360 Moving for Health in Valbonne. The fact that it’s so easy – you can run at any time, anywhere, without major equipment requirements – is a key advantage at a time when there are increasing demands on people’s schedules.

The increased popularity of trail running in parallel reveals another dimension: the quest to reconnect with nature. “Given our increasingly sedentary and connected lifestyles, physical activity outdoors meets a fundamental psychological need,” says the physiotherapist. Running offers an immediate and practical response to this need for escape.

Scientifically proven benefits

Does running damage the joints?

“That myth makes no sense, running does not damage our joints,” says Geoffrey Pauly firmly. “We now know that a person who has run all their life has better joints at the age of 75 than a sedentary person of the same age.”

The key is starting off gradually, and adapting the body to the effort. “Our body is antifragile (a concept developed in sports medicine, Ed.), it becomes stronger when it’s under stress, unlike a car, which wears out,” explains Geoffrey Pauly.

Running also puts the cardiovascular, respiratory, muscular, bone, tendon and even immune systems to work. This comprehensive aspect explains why the discipline is particularly effective, as it combines ease of access with multiple health benefits.

Positive psychological impact

Neuroscience research has established the mechanisms through which outdoor physical activity affects mental well-being. “The connection with the natural environment along with sport stimulates the production of hormones such as endorphin, dopamine and adrenaline, which are excellent for our brain,” explains Geoffrey Pauly.

Pitfalls to avoid: injuries and risk factors

Too much too soon, the main cause of injury

“The first thing that leads to injury is not taking it gradually,” warns Geoffrey Pauly. Many beginners make the mistake of wanting to run for 30 minutes on their first outing. “As we run, even at a slow pace, our joints are subjected to two and a half times our body weight every time our foot hits the ground.” A 5-minute outing involves around 450 impacts! It is therefore essential to up the pace and distance gradually during training sessions.

Differences between road and trail

Injuries vary depending on the terrain. “On the road, repetitive impact causes joint pain in particular: hips, knees, tibial periostitis and plantar fasciitis.” In trail running, tendon problems are more prevalent, due to the climbs and descents that make intense demands on muscles and tendons.

Warning signs you must heed

Geoffrey Pauly recommends seeking medical advice based on several criteria:

Intensity : depending on whether the pain is bearable or unbearable

: depending on whether the pain is bearable or unbearable Duration : disappears quickly after exercise or persists for 48 hours

: disappears quickly after exercise or persists for 48 hours Speed of onset : gradual or sudden onset

: gradual or sudden onset Chronicity: discomfort that has gone on for months should be seen to

Prevention: essential to staying healthy

The three pillars of recovery

“The three real foundations for recovery, which account for 95% of effectiveness, are eating well, drinking and sleeping,” stresses the physiotherapist. Many people neglect sleep in particular, making do with 6 hours a night instead of the recommended 7 to 10 hours, and at regular times.

Warming up and strengthening

Even if running seems like a natural thing, it is still a sport that requires preparation. Warming up is essential, as well as complementary muscle-strengthening exercises such as lunges, squats and core exercises.

Connected technologies: tool or trap?

Watches and apps can be helpful if used to adjust training and monitor workloads. But beware: “If you use them to boost your ego and share your performance on social media, you may stop listening to your body, running the risk of injury,” says the specialist who regularly comes across this kind of case.

Running provides excellent physical and mental health benefits, provided you follow a few simple rules: gradual progression, listening to your body, appropriate recovery and a balanced lifestyle.