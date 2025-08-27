Running on the Côte d’Azur: clubs and routes for all levels

Whether it’s for getting back into shape, keeping fit, or forgetting your everyday problems for a while, running is all the rage on the Riviera. Our guide will help you get into your stride, whether alone or in a group.

Whether you’re a beginner or more experienced, running clubs can help you meet fellow enthusiasts while you progress at your own pace. And there’s no shame in being at the back of the pack! The spirit of running clubs is to have a good time, meeting new people while looking after your health.

Riding this wave of popularity, groups of runners are getting together in towns and cities all over France to share their passion with other enthusiasts. Monaco and the Côte d’Azur are no exception.

Monaco Run Club

In the Principality, the Monaco Run Club organises weekly outings every Wednesday and Sunday. You don’t need to be a marathon runner, as the sessions are open to runners of all levels, with one major objective: to leave nobody on their own. They offer a variety of routes departing from several locations and sometimes end with breakfasts or drinks.

Nice Runners

If you’re closer to Nice, there are several options available. Starting at Ma Nolan’s pub on the Cours Saleya, Nice Runners regulars meet up every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for free, no-registration runs for all levels. 5, 7, 10 kilometres… you can choose the distance that is best suited to your level of fitness or your form on the day.

The Promenade des Anglais is a particularly popular spot for runners in Nice © Kamilla Isalieva

Vibes Run Club (Nice)

Another alternative in the Nice area is the Vibes Run Club. Runs take place most Sundays at 9am and start from Place Masséna. The circuits are over a distance of 5 kilometres, at a moderate pace. Vibes Run Club asks you to sign up via a Google Form (name, age and session date). Post-race activities – such as yoga sessions or coffee together – are also on offer.

Cyclones Running Club Antibes

In Antibes, the Cyclone Running Club is in the habit – very often on Sundays – of organising ‘Social Runs’,’Run and Drinks’ or ‘Apéruns’, which tend to involve a social aspect after your efforts. A great opportunity to get to know your new running companions.

Côte d’Azur routes to explore

If you prefer to think of running as a solitary affair, ideal for getting away from it all, here’s our selection of Côte d’Azur routes that offer a great opportunity to do just that while taking in some superb scenery.

Coastal path in Cap-d’Ail

The 4-kilometre round trip from Plage Marquet to Plage de la Mala is recommended for hiking but is also an ideal route for runners. If you’re looking for a short to medium-length outing by the sea, get your running shoes on and take in the turquoise waters as you head around the cove. Keep an eye on the weather, however, as the trail is closed in the event of strong winds.

The Cap d’Ail Coastal Path – © Monaco Tribune

Monte Carlo Beach to Port Hercule

THE route for runners in the Principality takes you all along the Monegasque coastline via Larvotto and Mareterra. To make a full round trip between Monte Carlo Beach and Port Hercule, however, you’ll need to anticipate a longer outing, just short of 10 kilometres.

Boulevard du Larvotto

Running alongside the expressway may not seem the most attractive option at first glance. But on Boulevard du Larvotto, a pavement specially designed for runners means you can exercise in complete safety. In the same vein, there is also a soft track between Avenue des Ligures and the Fontvieille harbour breakwater. At around 1.3 kilometres in length, the route seems ideal for a few round trips or interval training.

Practical advice: