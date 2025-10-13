AS Monaco confirms departure of coach Adi Hütter

AS Monaco announced the departure of its manager Adi Hütter on Friday evening, as the 55-year-old Austrian coach, who joined the club in July 2023, has been relieved of his duties.

The Principality club’s management made this decision after a series of difficult results, including a 3-1 defeat at Lorient and a 2-2 draw at home vs Nice in the derby last Sunday. The team currently sits fifth in the league with 13 points after seven matches, recording four wins, two losses and one draw.

The Red and Whites have one point after two days in the league phase of the Champions League, with a stinging defeat against Club Brugge and a draw with Manchester City.

“I will only remember positive things.”

In its official press release, AS Monaco acknowledged the work accomplished, stating: “The Club would like to thank Adi and his staff for the work accomplished, for their commitment to AS Monaco, and wishes them the best for the future.”

In a message sent to L’Équipe, Hütter reacted calmly to his departure, noting: “I will remember almost exclusively the positive things and the success of the last two years, during which we brought Monaco back into the top three in France and, after a long absence, experienced two Champions League campaigns in a row. Sometimes, destinies separate, but I am completely happy with that. I am leaving behind a quality team that works well, with great individuals. I wish the management, the players, the staff and the entire club nothing but the best for the future.”

A replacement must be appointed quickly to take charge of the team. The international break will allow the new coach to prepare for the trip to Angers on Saturday, October 18, before continuing with the visit of Tottenham Hotspur four days later at the Stade Louis-II.