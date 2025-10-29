High jewellery takes centre stage in Monaco at sparkling evening event

The Principality hosted an unprecedented ceremony on Saturday evening celebrating international jewellery excellence, with awards recognising creativity and craftsmanship.

A memorable first! Last weekend, the Grand Prix de la Haute Joaillerie transformed the Salle des Étoiles into a prestigious setting for its inaugural edition. The event, co-founded by the Société des Bains de Mer and Jean-Philippe Braud, brought together representatives from eleven international houses, from Botswana to Thailand, alongside celebrities including Isabelle Huppert.

The actress Isabelle Huppert © Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

The grand prize goes to Chanel in a diverse set of awards

The jury, chaired by expert Fabienne Reybaud and including architect Tristan Auer and gemmologist Evelyne Possémé among others, awarded the grand prize to Chanel for its “Sweater” necklace from the 2024 Haute Joaillerie Sport collection — a creation blending bold stylistic choices with technical mastery.

Other distinctions were awarded to key players in the sector. Tiffany & Co. received the special jury prize for its recent collections, while Caroline Scheufele of Chopard was named Visionary of the Year. Messika, Dior, and Louis Vuitton respectively won awards for design, craftsmanship and gemstones. The jewellery heritage category featured a 1956 Tiffany piece, a butterfly necklace by Jean Schlumberger. Sahag Arslanian received the New Talent Prize.

The pieces were displayed at a public exhibition in the Café de la Rotonde © Grand Prix de la Haute Joaillerie