In brief

High jewellery takes centre stage in Monaco at sparkling evening event

By Stéphane Renaux
Published on 29 October 2025
2 minutes read
Grand Prix de la Haute Joaillerie
The Principality hosted an unprecedented ceremony on Saturday evening celebrating international jewellery excellence, with awards recognising creativity and craftsmanship.

A memorable first! Last weekend, the Grand Prix de la Haute Joaillerie transformed the Salle des Étoiles into a prestigious setting for its inaugural edition. The event, co-founded by the Société des Bains de Mer and Jean-Philippe Braud, brought together representatives from eleven international houses, from Botswana to Thailand, alongside celebrities including Isabelle Huppert.

The actress Isabelle Huppert © Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer

The grand prize goes to Chanel in a diverse set of awards

The jury, chaired by expert Fabienne Reybaud and including architect Tristan Auer and gemmologist Evelyne Possémé among others, awarded the grand prize to Chanel for its “Sweater” necklace from the 2024 Haute Joaillerie Sport collection — a creation blending bold stylistic choices with technical mastery.

Coco Chanel’s “Roaring Twenties”: Villa Paloma houses creations by 20th century’s greatest designer

Other distinctions were awarded to key players in the sector. Tiffany & Co. received the special jury prize for its recent collections, while Caroline Scheufele of Chopard was named Visionary of the Year. Messika, Dior, and Louis Vuitton respectively won awards for design, craftsmanship and gemstones. The jewellery heritage category featured a 1956 Tiffany piece, a butterfly necklace by Jean Schlumberger. Sahag Arslanian received the New Talent Prize.

The pieces were displayed at the public exhibition in the Café de la Rotonde © Grand Prix de la Haute Joaillerie
The pieces were displayed at a public exhibition in the Café de la Rotonde © Grand Prix de la Haute Joaillerie

The public exhibition, held in the Principality during the three days preceding the ceremony, attracted over 20,000 voters. The Public Prize went to Dolce&Gabbana for a creation inspired by Sardinia, reflecting widespread public interest in the timeless craft of jewellery design. Chef Marcel Ravin orchestrated a themed dinner between presentations of the thirty-three jewels on display.

Sweater Prestige Necklace © Chanel
Apogée necklace © Louis Vuitton
Diorexquis Forêt Nacrée necklace © Dior