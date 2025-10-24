John Caudwell’s Butterfly Ball Monaco celebrates ten years of illuminated philanthropy

It was another magical evening at the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo on Tuesday evening, as philanthropy and Monegasque excellence combined.

When the doors of the Hôtel de Paris Monte-Carlo opened to usher in the tenth anniversary of the Butterfly Ball Monaco, it was much more than a charity gala that was about to take place. It was the culmination of a decade of dedication orchestrated by John Caudwell’s partner, Modesta Vžesniauskaitė, whose initial vision has been transformed into one of the Principality’s most iconic philanthropic events. The evening event, organised with the support of luxury yachting specialist Burgess, raised €1,015,600 to help transform the lives of disabled and neurodivergent children across the UK.

“When I founded the Butterfly Ball Monaco 10 years ago, I dreamed of creating something truly magical,” said Modesta Vžesniauskaitė. That ambition was met in a celebration that elegantly blends Monegasque refinement with a profoundly human mission.

Moving testimonies

During the evening, John Caudwell, founder of Caudwell Children, shared the moving story of Tilly, a little girl with type 2 spinal muscular atrophy who, at the age of three, could neither crawl nor sit up. A wheelchair, financed by the association, has enabled Tilly to get not only her mobility back, but above all her zest for life. “That’s the difference we make to these children,” said the visibly emotional philanthropic entrepreneur. “You don’t hear them complain. They just get on with life to the best of their ability, and in many respects that very inspirational.”

Nicolas Hamilton, British racing driver and disability advocate, co-hosted the evening alongside DJ Neev Spencer. Hamilton embodies the resilience that Caudwell Children celebrates: “Disability and autism are so close to my heart, with me having cerebral palsy and also my girlfriend is autistic. This is the perfect charity for me to get behind.”

Co-hosts Nicolas Hamilton and Neev Spencer © Caudwell Children

A new era of philanthropy

Under the leadership of Managing Director Claire Marshall, Caudwell Children has just unveiled a bold brand identity, the symbol of an ambitious five-year strategy. “We have developed a new and beautiful brand that represents the potential in all the children we support,” she said. “I’ve seen firsthand how these funds transform lives, and it is truly incredible to witness.”

The event featured gastronomic excellence and artistic performances by Anastasian, the Troubadours and DJ Filippo, while the auction hosted by Charlie Ross saw guests bidding for unique experiences, including stays on superyachts and a VIP racing experience with Sébastien Buemi.

In the 25 years since Caudwell Children began, the charity has raised over £30 million through the Butterfly Ball, enabling thousands of children to “spread their wings” and achieve their full potential. A decade on from the first Monegasque ball, it has shown that true success is not measured in numbers, but in lives that are transformed.