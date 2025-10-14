Livein.mc, a new way to discover real estate in Monaco and on the Riviera

What if looking for a property in Monaco became a deep dive into the Mediterranean lifestyle? Livein.mc invites its users to see real estate in a different light.

In the highly demanding market that is Monaco and the Côte d’Azur, Livein.mc has established itself as the all-in-one property portal for professionals and private individuals. The brainchild of Monegasque market expert Julie Bertany and proptech pioneer Nicolas Guillaud de Saint-Ferréol, Livein.mc is looking to blow the dust off the property search process by making it more immersive, more intuitive and more connected to local realities.

Livein.mc’s promise is simple: to bring together all the real estate listings from Monaco to Villefranche-sur-Mer, taking in Beausoleil, Cap d’Ail, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Eze-sur-Mer, La Turbie, Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat and Beaulieu-sur-Mer. By centralising properties from the region, the platform guarantees users total and reliable access to the entire property market.

Monegasque lifestyle as a property search criteria

More than just a listings portal, Livein.mc offers an immersive experience that puts lifestyle front and centre of any property search? Each property is presented as a home in its entirety: as well as the surface areas and photos, users discover the history of the neighbourhood, the surrounding amenities, schools, restaurants, beaches, sports facilities and cultural attractions. This approach means you get a feel for the environment even before you visit the property.

The platform is aimed at both prospective buyers and tenants, as well as those who want to find out more about life in Monaco. In addition to properties for sale or to let, Livein.mc features prestigious residences, new developments and even holiday rentals for exclusive stays on the Riviera.

Other significant benefits: Livein.mc provides seamless navigation, real-time data updates and personalised advice thanks to cutting-edge technology.

A proptech platform for agencies and innovation

Livein.mc draws its strength from being part of a proptech group that has been active in the property sector for over 17 years. The group is also behind the Apimo software package, which is widely used by real estate agents around the world. This technological expertise enables Livein.mc to provide high-performance tools and higher visibility to partner agencies.

Constantly seeking to innovate, the platform is currently developing two pilot video shooting projects with leading agencies in Monaco and the French Riviera. These videos, which focus on exploring a district or town, combine property development and a showcase for the living environment. The aim is to help users discover the Côte d’Azur in a different way, through an immersive visit that illustrates the unique atmosphere of each location.

Livein.mc – where real estate, technology and people come together.