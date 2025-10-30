Prince Albert II hands over his Porsche 911 to Wheeler Dealers team

The two hosts of the RMC Découverte programme took on a special challenge — modifying one of the Prince’s cars for the Tour de Corse.

Aurélien and Gerry, the star mechanics of Wheeler Dealers France, were tasked with an unusual mission. Prince Albert II trusted them with his Porsche 911 Group 4 for a full overhaul ahead of the Tour de Corse. The 280-horsepower model is part of the famous Prince of Monaco’s Car Collection. While the car was in good condition, it required specific adjustments to tackle the Corsican roads. The two professionals worked on the brakes, suspension, engine and—most importantly—the gearbox. The gear lever was completely redesigned to adapt to the rally’s many tight bends.

Fifteen days to transform the race car

In front of the Palace, Aurélien and Gerry presented their project to the Sovereign. The mechanics had just fifteen days to complete the task. Once the works were finished, they invited the Prince to a demonstration. The highlight: Prince Albert II starting the engine, experiencing the results of the modifications to his car.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene welcome Charles Kushner, new US Ambassador to Monaco

The collaboration between the motoring programme and the Principality reflects the Sovereign’s interest in motorsport. The Porsche 911 Group 4 is one of the standout pieces in his collection and its participation in the Tour de Corse demonstrates how these unique vehicles function on the road. The programme airs every Monday on RMC Découverte and is available on replay via RMC BFM Play.