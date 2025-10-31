Prince Albert II presents Prince Rainier III Award to director Jon M. Chu in New York

© On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Prince Rainier III Prize, Prince Albert II attended the annual gala of the Princess Grace Foundation © Michael Alesi / Prince's Palace

On Wednesday 29 October, the Sovereign took part in the Princess Grace Foundation’s annual gala, which celebrated the 20th anniversary of the award created in honour of his father.

Director Jon M. Chu received the 2025 Prince Rainier III Award, recognising his creativity, influence in the film industry and commitment to diversity. He becomes the first former laureate to receive this distinction after previously winning a Princess Grace Award in 2001. The American filmmaker is known for notable films such as Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights and, more recently, Wicked. His style blends human sensitivity with imaginative visual storytelling.

© Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

Over 900 artists supported in forty years

Created in 1984 in honour of Princess Grace, the Foundation has supported emerging artists in theatre, dance and film for more than forty years. It provides them with scholarships, mentorship and professional guidance. More than 900 artists have benefited from its support since its creation, helping to nurture multiple generations of talent in the performing arts and cinema.

© Michael Alesi / Prince’s Palace

During the evening, Prince Albert II also paid tribute to the 2025 Princess Grace Award recipients, surrounded by members of the Kelly family and figures from the artistic world. The awards continue the spirit of excellence and generosity passed down by Princess Grace, the Oscar-winning actress who became Princess of Monaco.