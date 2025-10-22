Prince Albert II reveals Team Monaco for the 2026 E1 championship

From 2026, the Principality will be stepping up its commitment to sustainable mobility as it fields an electric boat racing team.

Team Monaco’s car was officially presented on Monday 20 October at the 36th Sportel Awards at the Grimaldi Forum, with Prince Albert II in attendance. The new team will be taking part in the UIM E1 world championship, a competition for electric foiling boats, starting in January. The initiative is in line with the actions undertaken by the Prince Albert II Foundation for ocean regeneration, and by the Princess Charlene Foundation, which works to promote education through sport and to prevent drowning.

“Given the Principality’s strong commitment to sustainability and innovation, Team Monaco perfectly embodies our ongoing commitment to preserving the oceans and our belief that sport can be a driver for positive change, on land and water. We look forward to seeing them on the starting line in 2026”, said Rodi Basso, co-founder of the competition, in a press release.

A growing championship

It’s worth noting that the Principality is no stranger to the electric championship, as Port Hercule has hosted one of the biggest events on the calendar this summer and the previous year. The Yacht Club de Monaco is also home to La Belle Classe Academy, a training centre that prepares future drivers for the specificities of electric racing.

On 18 July, during qualifying in Monaco, the Rafa Team boat, skippered by Tom Chiappe, suffered a collision with the Team Brazil boat © Luis Angel Gomez / SCAEvents

Developed under the aegis of the Union Internationale Motonautique, the E1 is the first all-electric racing boat championship. Broadcast in over 140 lands, it is attracting a growing number of prestigious team owners, including many celebrities from the world of sport and entertainment. In 2026, Team Monaco will be up against teams belonging to basketball player LeBron James, former tennis player Rafael Nadal and former American footballer Tom Brady.