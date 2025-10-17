Princely Couple attends inauguration of new SMEG headquarters in Fontvieille

On Wednesday 15 October, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene visited the new Société Monegasque de l’Électricité et du Gaz (SMEG). headquarters, now known as the “Immeuble SMEG.“

The Prince and Princess were joined by Minister of State Christophe Mirmand, Thomas Battaglione, SMEG CEO, and a host of other prominent figures from the Principality.

© Communication department / Stéphane Danna

The building in Fontvieille has been completely refurbished and heightened. It now has ten floors and a total surface area of 12,000 square metres. The building houses SMEG’s operational staff, Monegasque government departments and private-sector tenants. This year, the company celebrates 135 years of electricity and gas distribution.

© Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace / Philippe Fitte / SMEG

Prince Albert II and Princess Caroline present Prince Pierre Foundation awards to three winners

Historic ties with the Grimaldi family

The inauguration comes more than 35 years after the opening of SMEG’s previous headquarters by Prince Rainier III, accompanied by the then Hereditary Prince Albert. This continuity down the generations demonstrates the company’s strong grounding in Monaco’s history.

© Communication department / Stéphane Danna

SMEG has been distributing electricity and gas in the Principality since the end of the 19th century. It also manages public lighting and operates urban heating and cooling systems. The company is currently developing photovoltaic and wind power projects in France.

The energy operator is carrying on its public service role in Monaco, respecting the Principality’s environmental standards and energy strategy. SMEG and its subsidiary SMA employ over 450 people.