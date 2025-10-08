Probat Monaco seals acquisition of Volpi Bâtiment

Probat and Volpi Bâtiment made their strategic partnership official on Thursday 2 October 2025, in the prestigious Club Dauphin at the Grand Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, one of their most emblematic projects.

Monegasque company Probat, headed by Fabien Deplanche, has announced the acquisition of Volpi Bâtiment, a family business based in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat for four generations. The transaction brings together two major players in the Côte d’Azur’s high-end construction sector: Probat, which generates turnover of nearly €40 million and employs 200 people, is taking over Volpi, with its 25 employees and sales of around €10 million.

The announcement was made in the presence of long-standing customers and partners on Thursday 2 October, including François-Régis Simon, General Manager of the Grand Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, and Adrien Lebray, Director of Public Works for Monaco, who came to talk about their collaboration with the two companies.

Le Club Dauphin, a showcase for shared expertise

The choice of venue was not made lightly. The Club Dauphin at the Grand Hôtel du Cap Ferrat is one of the most complex projects undertaken jointly by Probat and Volpi. Its director, François-Régis Simon, stressed the importance of the collaboration, which saw the venue reopen in April 2024: “It’s about mutual trust with Pascal and Fabien. On difficult projects like the Club Dauphin, they have always been there, respecting our very specific time windows.”

The work required exceptional coordination, as architect Luc Svetchine mentioned, comparing the construction experts to an orchestra in which “each musician plays his or her part in perfect time.” The monolithic columns at the Club Dauphin, which conceal all the technical infrastructure, illustrate this shared quest for excellence. The architect Luc Svetchine © Probat Adrien Le Bret, Director of Public Works for Monaco © Probat François-Régis Simon, General Manager of the Grand Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat © Probat

A new chapter

Pascal Volpi, who represents the fourth generation of a family of builders and whose great-grandfather worked on the construction of the Cap-Ferrat lighthouse, believes the merger is the start of a new chapter. “This bond is moving up to a new level. It’s an emotional and proud moment for me,” he said, adding that his goal was to reach 50 years in the business.

Fabien Deplanche emphasised the human dimension of the acquisition: “What we are celebrating today is also Pascal’s legacy, his life’s work and his success. We are putting all our energy into keeping that legacy alive.”

The deal is part of a strategy to consolidate the luxury construction sector on the Côte d’Azur, where technical requirements and tight deadlines call for solid partnerships.