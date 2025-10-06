Reaction: Hütter, Akliouche, Diatta and Biereth reflect on AS Monaco’s derby draw vs Nice

AS Monaco manager Adi Hütter, along with key players Maghnes Akliouche, Krépin Diatta and Mika Biereth, shared their thoughts following the Principality club’s 2-2 draw against OGC Nice in the 109th edition of the Côte d’Azur derby.

Hütter’s reaction

After the match, ASM’s Austrian coach didn’t hide his disappointment as he reflected on a game in which his side enjoyed a man advantage for nearly an hour and held the ascendancy in terms of expected goals (2.98 to 1.15), total shots (20 to 8), shots on target (6 to 2), shots inside the box (12 to 5), big chances (4 to 1), touches inside the box (38 to 15), passes in the opposition half (285 to 78) and overall duels won (47 to 43).

“We obviously wanted to win, and the team tried to score a third goal until the end. We tried to create danger with crosses and by playing quickly, but Nice knew how to defend well – we must congratulate them for that. We had control of the match, but we did not find the right situation to make the difference. So I am obviously not 100% satisfied with this draw because we wanted to win,” he lamented.

© AS Monaco

“It’s never easy to play against a team that defends with nine players in a deep block. Sometimes, I think we weren’t patient enough. Right after half-time, I tried to create more danger up front by bringing on Folarin Balogun, thus taking more risks to win this derby. Unfortunately, we played too slowly, while Nice defended very well. We had a few chances to score but didn’t succeed.

“We conceded two draws this week against Manchester City and Nice, which don’t have the same flavour for me. The result against City was more than a point for me because of our goal at the end. So it was seen more as a victory, whereas today, we are not satisfied because we wanted to win.”

Keep positive

Looking back further on the outcome, Hütter emphasised the importance of staying optimistic even when facing adversity.

“First, I try to always be positive because there is always the possibility of changing the result. It was too early in the match to say that we had no chance of coming back. When we came back to 2-1 and made an attacking change, it was clear to me that we could change the result. As a coach, you must always remain positive and think about solutions to turn the situation around,” he stated.

© AS Monaco

Praise of the squad

Despite his dissatisfaction with the result, the former Eintracht Frankfurt boss took a moment to commend the resilience and commitment shown by his squad in difficult circumstances.

“During these two matches, we had many key players absent, and that is why I would like to salute the performances of Jordan Teze, Krépin Diatta, Kassoum Ouattara and Mamadou Coulibaly, who showed a fighting spirit. This also brings internal competition, which is good. However, I am not here to complain about these absences, but when everyone is back, we will be competitive,” insisted the 55-year-old.

Akliouche frustrated

Akliouche also expressed his frustration with the result, viewing the draw vs a short-handed Nice side more as two points dropped rather than one gained.

“We were frustrated in the second half because we were keen to score that third goal, especially since we were 11 against 10. We pushed for it, but unfortunately we didn’t succeed. We tried to create danger with the power play, with a lot of crosses and by creating gaps. We created many chances, but we weren’t always successful today. Let’s stay positive despite everything, and we will focus on what comes next,” explained the French talent.

© AS Monaco

“It’s true that they were very close together and left little space, even though we tried to cross and go through the wings. Maybe we should have done that even more, rather than attacking through the middle. It’s also been a pretty demanding week physically for us with quite a few injuries. We’re still proud of ourselves because it’s never easy to come back from two goals down. Obviously today, we would have liked to win, but we have to stay positive.”

France selection

To finish, the talented midfielder conveyed his delight at being called up once again for France by Didier Deschamps for the upcoming internationals, with him clearly proud to be representing Les Bleus.

“I’m very happy to be back on the list, and if I have the opportunity to play during this international break, I’ll show what I have to show! I was already happy to be there, but now I have to prove to the coach that I can contribute and, above all, repay the trust he has given me. If he needs me, I’ll be there and very present,” Akliouche told the Monaco website.

Honest and measured Diatta

Diatta also appeared visibly disappointed, knowing the victory was within reach for Les Monégasques. His reflections on the clash were full of honesty and insight.

“We played the game we needed to – it’s just that we didn’t manage to convert all our chances to turn the tide. I’m a little disappointed about the penalty, because clearly the ball hit my chest first, so I don’t know why it was whistled. But overall, we gave everything to win this match; unfortunately, it didn’t work out. We will now go to the national team and then come back with the desire to do better, to work hard for it, and I’m sure the results will come,” Diatta insisted.

© AS Monaco

“It’s just a question of efficiency, we only lacked that third goal at the end, which would have been deserved, because the team was compact and united. We made all the effort we needed, we pushed hard with the power play, but that goal was missing. Sometimes in football, everything doesn’t go as you want. We just have to keep working, stay focused and not dwell on the disappointment of this result. I saw people who wanted to win this match, and that’s the most important thing.”

Biereth’s review

Following another match where he failed to trouble the scoresheet, Biereth, who’s doing all he can to return to scoring ways, tried to remain upbeat in his quest to get back to his best.

“For now, it’s time to join the national team and try to come back stronger after the break. It’s frustrating for me, but also for the team, because I would like to score as many goals as possible, but we have to keep working hard until the success returns. I think I just have to focus on what I have to do. I’ve always scored goals at my previous clubs, and this is the first time I’ve had trouble scoring. The key is to work hard and to get back to being efficient as quickly as possible,” the elite forward acknowledged.

© AS Monaco

“The difference from last season is that we may have fewer scoring opportunities, and for a striker like me, you need those to be able to score. I’m a little disappointed in myself because I didn’t score as many goals as I should have. But with the quality we have in this team, I’m sure it will soon be back on track.”

International break

Determined to respond after the international break, Monaco will travel to Angers before hosting Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League the following Wednesday. With a demanding schedule ahead, it’ll be crucial for ASM to hit the ground running and gather momentum to secure some valuable victories both domestically and in Europe.