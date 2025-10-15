Sébastien Pocognoli: ‘AS Monaco, a great French club’

AS Monaco presented its new coach, Sébastien Pocognoli, to the media at the La Turbie Performance Center, in the presence of the club’s General Manager, Thiago Scuro.

Holding his first training session before facing the press, Pocognoli spent over 30 minutes discussing his project at the Principality side and offered some behind-the-scenes insight into his arrival from Union Saint-Gilloise.

Rapid appointment

“Everything happened quite quickly. I arrived in the Principality a few days ago to speed up the acclimatisation process with the team, the venue, the city and the staff members I was able to meet during their days off,” said Pocognoli.

He also spoke on the reasons that led him to leave the Brussels outfit during the season, stating: “The sporting project attracted me. The fact that Monaco is interested in a young coach pleases me. I think the approach is daring. The fact that a big French club could be attracted by a young coach in Belgium who is doing good things also gives me a lot of confidence.”

Impose style of play and personality

After winning the Belgian championship last campaign, Pocognoli, who became the seventh-youngest coach at ASM since Didier Deschamps, notably caught the eye of the club’s management with his footballing philosophy. “The type of football he plays, with intensity and an attacking style – these elements of his approach to football and team development made the decision easy to make,” explained Scuro.

While the former defender didn’t want to elaborate on what his predecessor achieved, he hopes to share his ideas in order to create a more positive dynamic. “I’m going to try to bring my personality and my style of play to the pitch and also to coach these young players, to take the leaders of the group with me and to try to bring a fun football style that will certainly highlight all the qualities of the squad.”

Several tactical options

The profiles that AS Monaco possess will give the coach different tactical options, but he insisted he doesn’t intend to implement a fixed game plan. “We have a core to play several systems. I also adapt to the strengths present. I have a fairly hybrid squad; that’s also a great opportunity, and when the injured players return, we’ll have even more possibilities,” believes Pocognoli.

The latter will also have to successfully combine performance and development of the young players, many of whom are in his squad. “It’s a process. In the short term, you have to be fast and good. But if you do it fast and well afterwards, you can have a medium and long-term perspective. If you have to use a young player and give him the opportunity to make his debut, we will do it. But I will take advice from my management and the youth academy to launch a young player at the right time,” he told the media.

A plan for Pogba

While he still hasn’t played a single minute for Monaco, midfielder Paul Pogba must wait “at least two more weeks” according to Scuro, who hopes that this delay in the French international’s preparation will be the end of his physical problems.

For his part, Pocognoli doesn’t want to rush anything but is also waiting for the former Juventus player to be fully fit to play, acknowledging: “I always try to have a plan for the season, and it will be the same for Paul as for any other player. It will be up to me to see with him and the club how achievable it is.

Debut awaits

While he came close to joining ASM in his playing career, Pocognoli will now take to the pitch for his managerial debut in the Monaco dugout vs Angers. “During my playing career, I had been followed by French clubs, including Monaco, but when they came to see me to decide whether to recruit me from Genk, I received a red card that day, so the deal didn’t go through. So today I have a second chance, it’s good,” he concluded with a smile.