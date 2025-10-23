Sportel Awards 2025: images from exceptional evening in presence of Prince Albert II

The 36th edition of the Sportel Awards once again had Principality pulses racing. The ceremony, held on Monday 20 October at the Grimaldi Forum, celebrated the top sportsmen and women in an unforgettable, emotion-packed evening.

“I wouldn’t miss Sportel for the world. It’s a really special moment,” said Pierre Frolla, between trips to Tahiti and the Caribbean. On hand to present his art book Abyss , the Monegasque free diving champion summed up the significance of the major annual event in the Principality. Prestigious guests were on hand to share the experience and applaud the winners.

Before the ceremony began, the red carpet – a blue one in this case – was rolled out to welcome a host of leading figures from the world of sport. From Marie-José Pérec, three-time Olympic champion, to Jacky Ickx, two-time Formula 1 runner-up, not forgetting Henri Leconte, chairman of the jury, and Louis Ducruet, president of the Barbagiuans and son of Princess Stéphanie. A host of stars came to pose with Prince Albert II, before everyone headed down to the Prince Pierre reception room for an evening with a unique atmosphere.

Marie-José Pérec and Jacky Ickx in the spotlight

There was a full house as the Sportel Awards ceremony, hosted by Marc Maury, kicked off with an artistic acrobatic show combining juggling with a football and aquatic sounds. But the highlight of the show came at the end, when Prince Albert II presented the autobiography prize to Marie-José Pérec for her book Ma vie olympique, highlighting the unique and inspiring career of the French athletics icon. From the stage, the Guadeloupe native expressed her gratitude in a speech that was full of humility and sincerity. 🏆 Prix de l’Autobiographie 🥁 Un grand bravo à Marie-José Pérec 👏🏼 #sport #sportelawards #monaco #2025 pic.twitter.com/PghwbSdund — SPORTEL AWARDS (@sportel_awards) October 20, 2025



The Sovereign also presented a prize to a former motor racing star. Former Belgian driver Jacky Ickx was presented with the Prix de la Légende for his entire career, crowned by eight F1 victories and six in the legendary Le Mans 24 Hours endurance race. The Belgian, who is never short of projects, joked about his advanced age, regaling the audience with his subtly chosen metaphors.

Jacky Ickx, warmly greeted and rewarded by Prince Albert II © Communications Department / Stéphane Danna

A list of winners with universal values

Throughout the evening, the awards presenters spoke of the athletes’ extraordinary human qualities, driven by their desire to strive and surpass themselves. Choosing the winners was no easy task for the jury made up of Allison Pineau (handball), Masomah Ali Zada (cycling), Lonsana Doumbouya (football), Emmanuelle Lacaze (advertising), Robert Cole (skiing), Stéphane Le Goff (reporting), Jean-Denis Walter (photography) and chaired by Henri Leconte, former Roland-Garros finalist in 1988 and Davis Cup winner in 1991.

Jury president Henri Leconte and his wife © Stéphane Renaux – Monaco Tribune

The Golden Podiums celebrated the talent of directors and producers who show sporting passion through memorable images, rewarding 2025’s finest sports coverage, and the Renaud de Laborderie Book Prize was awarded to Rainer W. Schlegelmilch – Porsche racing moments, for the best sports book. The Peace and Sport Documentary Award went to Alfonso Algara for Las Amazonas De Yaxunah, and the Coup de Cœur (Jury Favourite) Award went to Laure! Laure! Laure! directed by Laurie Delhostal and Guillaume Priou.

Roca Team basketball player Matthew Strazel © Stéphane Renaux – Monaco Tribune

As all the winners took to the stage to round off a successful evening, Executive Director Marine Picoulet made no secret of her satisfaction. “The 2025 edition will be remembered as one of the most intense and full of energy. It celebrated the champions, but also the artists and enthusiasts who make sport a universal language. It was an incredibly elegant evening, buoyed by the generosity and sincerity of our guests,” she told the Sportel Awards website. The next one will take place in a year’s time, again at the Grimaldi Forum. No doubt the selection will be just as strong and the personalities just as dazzling.