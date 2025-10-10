The Club International des Amis des Chiens Guides d’Aveugles de Monaco: “A guide dog for a minor costs 25,000 euros”

The Club International des Amis des Chiens Guides d’Aveugles de Monaco (CICAM – Monaco Friends of Guide Dogs for the Blind) has been funding guide dogs for the visually impaired since 1989 and providing them with specially adapted technological equipment to help them function more independently.

Founded in 1989 by Laura Micheo, the charity’s initial mission was to fund guide dogs for the blind. In 2009, however, a major extension of its charitable purpose was voted through, heralding a decisive turning point. Namely, adapting to new computer and telephone technologies that enable blind people to access the digital world. In 2010, CICAM decided to specialise in a particularly costly niche: guide dogs for minors. Whereas a guide dog for adults costs around €16,000, dogs for minors cost €25,000.

The difference in cost is due to a unique training process: “minors don’t have the same ability as adults to manage a dog,” explains Philippe Mirza, CICAM Chairman since 2007. The school, which is the only one of its kind in France for guide dogs for children, is located in l’Isle-sur-la-Sorgue. CICAM finances on average two guide dogs a year. The handover process is carefully managed. Once the funding has been sent to the school, it hands the dog over to its future owner. After a two- to three-month adjustment period, CICAM organises an official annual ceremony to introduce the duo to donors and members.

© CICAM

Technology for more autonomy

While guide dogs are at the core of CICAM’s operations, the charity has also moved into the digital age: “Thanks to computer technology, non-sighted people can now access a wide range of jobs, such as mail-order sales. They have the appropriate codes and tools to enable them to work independently,” explains Philippe Mirza. In particular, the charity finances computers equipped with Braille technology, which are essential for higher education: “a Braille computer, costing 7,000 euros, enables young people to pursue their studies. Several of our beneficiaries have obtained degrees and found qualified jobs.” Other equipment the charity has funded includes electronic walking sticks (around €5,000) and portable readers that can store around a dozen books. “The technology makes everyday life easier for the visually impaired. Although they are still expensive, they are less costly than a guide dog, which means we can help more people,” he adds.

Working with the Monegasque authorities

CICAM can rely on the support of the Principality’s institutions. Under the high patronage of Princess Stéphanie, Honorary President, the charity works closely with the Ministry for Health and Social Affairs , Monaco Town Council and the French Ministry of Education. This synergy was particularly evident during the women’s torball tournament organised in May 2025: “The collaboration with the Monegasque authorities works remarkably well. We’re a real team,” says a delighted Philippe Mirza. The team sport, played by visually impaired people, raised public awareness and funds. Every year, the charity organises a major event involving all its members.

© CICAM

The charity currently has around fifty active members, a figure that varies from year to year, but has a core of very loyal members. The constant support can be explained by the charity’s transparency: “Our events enable members to see how their contributions are actually used,” says its Chairman. Word of mouth is still the main recruitment tool, even though the charity has a website where membership fees start at 50 euros.

CICAM will define its next events for 2026 at its AGM, scheduled for 26 November 2025. But beyond these annual events, the charity has a wider ambition: to develop new guide dog schools. A complex project that requires patience and resources: “Setting up a kennel involves planning permission, environmental studies, strict health standards and a substantial budget. It’s a collective project that we are currently looking at,” explains Philippe Mirza. It’s a major challenge: the Isle-sur-la-Sorgue school currently produces around twenty guide dogs for children per year. “The aim is be to be able to train fifteen more dogs a year with a new kennel,” the Chairman hopes, aware that there is still a long way to go, as it takes two years to train a guide dog.

Solid commitment

© CICAM

“We’re lucky to be in good health. I find it hard to accept disabilities and I feel I have to do something. I can’t work miracles, but what we’re doing means I can make a contribution. It’s a lot of voluntary work, but the positive feedback and gratitude from the beneficiaries is incredibly satisfying,” says Philippe Mirza. He reminds us that the organisation’s door is always open: “Visually impaired people can absolutely contact us. We will help them as much as we can. We are not a medical facility, but we are here for all requests for help that are in line with our charitable purposes.”

Practical details: