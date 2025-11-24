Alpha Diallo and Roca Team visit No Finish Line course

On Friday afternoon, Roca Team players made a surprise appearance on the No Finish Line course in Fontvieille.

Wrapped up in their black tracksuits, hoods pulled up, the Roca Team stars left the basketball court behind for the chill of the No Finish Line course. On Friday afternoon, Okobo, Michineau, Hayes, Strazel, Begarin and their teammates joined in the solidarity kilometre challenge. Walking at a relaxed pace, they came to collectively add a few kilometres to the 267,833 already completed since the race began.

It was also an opportunity to meet their fans and exchange a few words. “We’re on the court a lot, we don’t have much free time. But we were determined to come and walk here. It’s important to be able to support this kind of event,” forward Juhann Begarin, who has just played two matches in a matter of days, one in the French league against Le Mans on 16 November, the other against ASVEL in the EuroLeague on 19 November, said. “I’ve been taking part for four years and I think it’s wonderful to join in alongside Monegasques of all ages,” Élie Okobo added.

© Benjamin Godart – Monaco Tribune © Benjamin Godart – Monaco Tribune

Focused on their individual challenges, several participants still took the time to stop and greet the players, long enough for a selfie or a quick high five. “We’re approachable. Several children probably have never seen us from this close before. Personally, it’s a nice feeling to do a few laps with them and enjoy the moment,” Alpha Diallo, ambassador for the event—of which Princess Charlene is also the patron— said.

It’s not the first time that the Roca Team has got involved in this major event in Monaco’s charitable calendar. In 2022, Yakuba Ouattara, the team’s vice-captain, accepted the role of patron, demonstrating the basketball club’s deep roots in the Principality’s solidarity network. With just a few days to go before the race ends on Sunday, there’s no doubt that the 325,000-kilometre goal will be reached for the charity Children & Future.