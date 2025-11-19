Prince Albert II plays his part in charity effort with surprise No Finish Line visit

In the spirit of the Monegasques, the Sovereign has once again demonstrated his unwavering commitment to the charity event.

In jogging gear, trainers, a white T-shirt and a cap bearing the No Finish Line logo pulled down over his head, Prince Albert II made a surprise appearance under the Fontvieille marquee on Monday evening. Wearing his running clothes, the Sovereign honoured the 26th edition of the charity race—organised by the charity Children and Future—with his presence. His visit warmed the hearts of the dozens of volunteers who were present day and night on the 1.14-kilometre circuit.

True to his reputation for connecting with people, the Sovereign Prince took the time to speak with the teams who run the special solidarity event. He engaged in meaningful conversations, reflecting his deep commitment to the cause—which he has supported since the very first edition in 1999.

A long-standing commitment

Held under his High Patronage, No Finish Line embodies the values dear to Prince Albert II. For a quarter of a century, the event has raised more than €5.4 million for projects benefiting sick or disadvantaged children around the world. This year, the goal is ambitious: to convert 325,000 kilometres into €325,000 in donations.