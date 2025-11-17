No Finish Line: event patron Princess Charlene launches 26th edition

Princess Charlene gave the starting signal for the charity race, which runs until 23 November under the Fontvieille big top © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

On Saturday afternoon, a glowing Princess Charlene gave the starting signal for the charity race organised in aid of sick or underprivileged children.

With plenty of emotion, Princess Charlene officially launched the 26th edition of No Finish Line on Saturday. Smiling and wearing the logo of her Foundation, she greeted all the participants gathered for the new edition. Minister of State Christophe Mirmand and Thomas Brezzo, President of the Children & Future charity, accompanied her at the starting line.

The event runs from 15 to 23 November 2025 on a 1.1-kilometre circuit around the Fontvieille big top, open 24 hours a day. Some 12,000 participants have pre-registered for this year’s edition. The target is to cover 325,000 kilometres to raise €325,000, with around 14,000 participants expected in total.

The principle has remained unchanged since the event’s creation in 1999: each kilometre covered equals one euro donated by the Children & Future charity to projects supporting sick or disadvantaged children. Participants purchase an electronic chip (€25 for adults, €18 for children, plus a €10 deposit) and can return to run or walk as many times as they wish over the eight days.

An impressive record over 25 years

Since its launch, No Finish Line has brought together nearly 190,000 participants, who have covered more than 5.1 million kilometres. In total, €5.4 million has been donated to humanitarian projects. Last year, €319,005 was raised to support 20 different projects. The record year remains 2017, when €436,963 was collected.