Champions League: Frustrated AS Monaco draw 2–2 with Pafos

Despite a strong first half that saw them take the lead twice, AS Monaco let victory slip away in the final stages against Pafos on Wednesday night in the fifth round of the Champions League. Sébastien Pocognoli’s men missed the chance to move closer to securing a place in the playoffs.

Les Monégasques will have every reason to feel frustrated after their second away trip in the European Cup this season. Three weeks on from their visit to Bodø/Glimt on Norwegian soil, the Red and Whites faltered in the dying embers in Cyprus (2-2). It was an unsatisfactory result for Denis Zakaria and his teammates in their push for a spot in the top 24.

Ideal start

After a difficult run in the league, Pocognoli decided to change his system by opting for a four-man defence, with Jordan Teze lined up in the middle in place of Thilo Kehrer. Brazilians Caio Henrique and Vanderson were deployed in the full-back slots. It was a first Champions League start for captain Zakaria alongside his accomplice in midfield, Lamine Camara. Takumi Minamino, Aleksandr Golovin, Maghnes Akliouche and Folarin Balogun made up the attacking quartet. Midfielder Paul Pogba, who came on vs Rennes, remained on the bench.

Very quickly, the visitors put their foot on the ball and found the breakthrough after only five minutes. Thanks to good work on the right side by the French international winger, the Japanese opened the scoring to give ASM the advantage under the eyes of the 150 Monégasque fans who had travelled the 2,360 kilometres separating the Rock from the island.

Pafos reacted immediately through Anderson Silva, as his wicked one-touch shot hit the crossbar of Lukáš Hrádecký (8′). Ten minutes later, the Cypriots equalised courtesy of an old acquaintance from Ligue 1, David Luiz. The 38-year-old Brazilian defender, unmarked, placed a powerful and unstoppable header (18′).

It would be the Cypriots’ only clear opportunity of the first half. It was not enough to trouble the Monegasques, who regained the lead shortly before the half-hour mark. The American centre-forward capitalised on a mistake by goalkeeper Neofytos Michael to score his second goal of the Champions League campaign, after the one in Norway (26′). A deserved reward in a high-tempo and overall convincing first half from Monaco.

Cypriot perseverance

On the other hand, the second stanza proved to be much more complicated for ASM. Apart from an effort by Balogun that was repelled moments after the return to the pitch, the Monegasques came under increasing pressure from a team they were facing for the first time. The Finn indeed deflected Silva’s driven cross-shot with a firm hand, after he had been launched deep by Vlad Dragomir (53′). Then it was Mislav Oršić’s turn to test him, but his curling strike was saved by a narrow margin (87′).

In the aftermath, the Red and Whites cracked, and Mohammed Salisu was unfortunate. Following a cleared corner, Ivan Šunjić’s header struck the bar. The ball bounced off the surprised Ghanaian stopper, who could not prevent it from ending up in the back of the net (88′). A cruel twist for a group that believed they were on track for another European triumph but were not clinical enough with the final touch to put the game to bed.

Pocognoli’s debrief

This half-hearted performance of ASM allows them to stay just ahead of their opponents of the evening in the standings (6 points) but just above the elimination zone (23rd). After the clash, coach Pocognoli spoke at the press conference. “We will have to be mentally stronger in certain aspects of the game. But in general, we need to find stability because it brings confidence, and that’s what we’re missing at the moment,” said the Belgian.

PSG awaits

This weekend, the Principality club will host Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday (5 p.m.) for Matchday 14 of Ligue 1. Ten days later, they will welcome Turkish side Galatasaray in the Champions League, in a match where they may no longer have the luxury of making mistakes.