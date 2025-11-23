Ligue 1: Despite the return of Paul Pogba, AS Monaco loses to Rennes

Despite a third consecutive Ligue 1 defeat (4–1) away to Rennes on Matchday 13, AS Monaco experienced an evening marked by the long-awaited debut of Paul Pogba in the Red and White jersey. The 2018 World Cup winner returned to competition after more than two years of absence, while Mika Biereth added another encouraging goal late in the match.

15 days after the international break, AS Monaco, reduced to ten men following the dismissal of their captain Denis Zakaria (66′), suffered a heavy setback by the same scoreline as in their previous clash vs Lens at home (4–1). But history will remember that it was in Brittany that their star signing, Pogba, once again stepped onto the pitch, after more than two years without playing.

Caught out in the first half

Against a reinvigorated Rennes side (two wins in a row in Ligue 1), coach Sébastien Pocognoli stuck with his 3-4-3 system and benefited from several important returns, including Zakaria and Lukáš Hrádecký in goal. The manager also deployed Jordan Teze in the centre alongside Thilo Kehrer and Mohammed Salisu, while Ansu Fati and Maghnes Akliouche supported George Ilenikhena in attack, with the young striker starting in place of the suspended Folarin Balogun.

The start of the encounter was quite lively despite the Breton chill, with both teams looking to break the deadlock quickly. While ASM were dangerous to begin with, it was Habib Baye’s men who opened the scoring after 20 minutes, against the run of play. On a cross from Mahdi Camara on the right side, Abdelhamid Aït-Boudlal used his chest to surprise the Finnish goalkeeper.

The Monegasques responded on the half-hour mark through Fati. Shifted to the right side, Akliouche found the Spaniard, but his attempt flew just over the Rennes goal. Moments later, after being played in on a pass from Salisu, Fati saw his shot deflected while Ilenikhena was waiting for the ball (38′).

Rennes were close to doubling their lead, but Hrádecký managed to parry Camara’s effort with a fingertip save (41′). ASM paid for their lack of efficiency in an otherwise solid first half and went into the locker room trailing by one.

Zakaria sees red, Pogba applauded

At the restart, the Red and White club was once again caught cold. Mousa Al-Tamari unleashed a powerful shot that Hrádecký parried, but Camara followed up with a header to double their advantage (48′). Two minutes later, ASM nearly conceded a third, but Salisu stopped Breel Embolo’s header on the goal line. The Belgian boss then injected fresh energy into the fixture with the introductions of Takumi Minamino and Biereth on the hour mark.

But nothing unfolded as planned for the Monegasques, who were reduced to ten after a hefty tackle by Zakaria on Estéban Lepaul (65′). The incident had serious consequences, as it was a former Monaco player in Breel Embolo who went on to give even greater scope to Rennes’ victory, as he headed in from close range on a cross from Lepaul (73′).

Ten minutes later, Kassoum Ouattara illegally brought down Camara, and Ludovic Blas converted to further increase the score. Immediately afterward, Roazhon Park witnessed a historic moment: 811 days after his last match, Pogba entered the field, warmly applauded by the entire stadium, as the 2018 world champion took his first steps in the French championship.

🔥 Le grand frisson… Paul 𝗣𝗢𝗚𝗕𝗔 est de retour, avec une magnifique acclamation !#SRFCASM pic.twitter.com/Oulc7ulqk1 — L1+ (@ligue1plus) November 22, 2025

A small consolation came at the very end of the match, as Biereth saved Monaco’s honour. Played in by Lamine Camara, Vanderson delivered a pinpoint ball to the Danish forward, who scored his second goal of the season (90’+4). However, it wasn’t enough for ASM, who now drop to eighth in the standings (20 points).

Emotional return for Pogba

Shortly after the final whistle, Pogba spoke to Ligue 1+ to give his thoughts on his return. “It’s incredibly emotional. Of course, I was happy, but also a little sad about the result. But as I said, I’ve come a long way, so today was a step I had to take, and I did it. I’m really happy about that. As for the rest, I’m a bit gutted to have lost this match,” he told the broadcaster.

For his part, Pocognoli regretted a second half where his players were “much less aggressive, less high up the pitch” and admitted that “there is a lot of mental work to be done in this team” as well. The latter, still at the microphone of Ligue 1 +, also reacted to the first outing of the French international in his new colours. “I’m happy for him. It was expected that he would come on, regardless of how things unfolded, because he had put everything in place, and I think this will do him good, but also the team,” he stated.

4 – Monaco a encaissé quatre buts lors de deux matches d'affilée en Ligue 1 pour la première fois depuis septembre 1975. Gruyère. #SRFCASM pic.twitter.com/KRsk1d1rKL — OptaJean (@OptaJean) November 22, 2025

Big week ahead

Next week promises to be decisive for Monaco, who will face Cypriots Pafos in the Champions League on Wednesday night (6:45 p.m.) before hosting the reigning French and European champions, Paris Saint-Germain, at the Stade Louis-II next Saturday (5 p.m.).