Charles Leclerc joins road safety campaign in Monaco

Alongside National Council President Thomas Brezzo, the Monegasque racing driver has taken part in a campaign raising awareness about road safety, reminding everyone of their responsibility and the importance of following the rules.

Charles Leclerc accepted Thomas Brezzo’s invitation to draw attention to the need for vigilance behind the wheel in Monaco. “We must all act responsibly and not drive after having a few drinks. We’re lucky to live in Monaco, where charities like Be Safe offer a chauffeur service so that people can get home completely safely,” the Monegasque driver explained in a video filmed on the streets of the Principality. Founded in 2017, the charity raises awareness and provides information about the dangers of drink driving.

Tougher penalties introduced

Members of the National Council voted unanimously last Thursday in favour of a bill strengthening road safety measures in the Principality. “It’s an issue that concerns everyone. Any one of us could be affected today or tomorrow by a road accident. Too often, it’s young people who are involved, often late at night. Unfortunately, we’ve had to toughen the penalties to make people more responsible,” President Thomas Brezzo said in an interview with TV Monaco.

Among the new measures are harsher penalties for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, increased to two years in prison from the previous six-month suspended sentence, as well as the classification of repeated speeding offences exceeding 50 km/h as criminal offences. In 2024, 304 accidents were recorded in Monaco, leaving 192 people injured. However, no fatalities were reported on the Principality’s roads that year.