Club MCV: Bringing the Riviera’s Finest Flavors to Your Table

Is it possible for Monaco’s celebrated art of living to be truly savored, rather than merely admired? Club MCV (Club Monégasque de Champagnes et de Vins) makes this vision a reality, offering members a privileged pathway to champagnes, wines, and gourmet delights, crafted to bring the elegance and flavor of the Riviera.

Born from the vision of Société Monégasque de Gestion et de Spiritueux (SMGS), this members-only club has created a world where champagnes, wines, fine chocolates, caviar and other delicacies embody Monégasque excellence delivered directly to the local community at remarkably advantageous prices.

Châteauneuf-du-Pape Red Wine by Baron de Monte-Carlo © Marion Butet Studio



An Exclusive Circle Celebrating Monaco’s Art of Living



Club MCV is a members’ club serving those at the heart of Monaco’s vibrant community. Dedicated exclusively to residents and professionals of the Principality, it offers privileged access to meticulously curated gourmet products. Members benefit from exclusive rates and the confidence of experiencing exceptional quality, tradition, and refinement in every offering. Private individuals, corporate clients, and event organizers are welcomed by Club MCV to experience Monaco’s finest.

The Club MCV catalog is founded on three complementary pillars that together showcase the full spectrum of Monaco’s gastronomic excellence. At its core are exclusive in-house brands such as Comte de Monte-Carlo, Baron de Monte-Carlo, and Monte-Carlo Gourmet, each one upholding the Principality’s reputation for excellence. Then come the handpicked partner brands that share the commitment to excellence. Caviar Pakoff, jam and honey from Domaine de Leos, Kintoa, and Crea chocolates, each one chosen because they align seamlessly with the club’s uncompromising approach to quality.

The real difference is in the pricing. Thanks to direct relationships with producers and a business model designed specifically for the community, Club MCV offers preferential rates that make luxury genuinely accessible. Shopping is refreshingly straightforward: buy individual bottles without minimum orders for your next aperitif, splurge on exceptional champagne for a special occasion, or order in bulk for business needs.

Event planners will appreciate a reliable partner in Club MCV, as the team collaborates with agencies to organize custom experiences. These might include tastings, receptions, or celebrations distinguished by Monaco’s signature flair.

Champagne Comte de Monte-Carlo – Saint Roman, Premier Cru Brut, personalized bottle © Association des Amis du Musée océanographique de Monaco

Holiday Gift Sets with Monégasque Soul

With the holidays approaching, the perennial challenge arises: which gift is elegant, distinctive, delectable, and unforgettable? Club MCV steps in with a range of gourmet boxesmerging indulgence with sophistication, spanning approachable luxuries to lavish centerpieces. Imagine extra sec Prosecco, magnum bottles of Blanc de Blancs champagne,

tapenade beside premium cured ham, artisanal panettone paired with exceptional caviar, and Club MCV brings all these within reach. Individuals can order curated gift sets for easy pickup or delivery, while corporate clients select among pre-arranged baskets or partner with the club for tailor-made creations, designed and personalized to fit every budget and image. The Club MCV team selects, organizes, and recommends each component, overseeing details to ensure the intent behind every gift is unmistakably clear.

Champagne Comte de Monte-Carlo – Sainte Dévote, Premier Cru Blanc de Blancs ©Marion Butet Studio



Personalization that Makes a Statement and Ordering Experience



Personalizing gifts takes on new meaning with advanced 3D printing. Club MCV adapts labels, caviar tins, and coffee packaging. Logos, messages, tailored artwork, and vibrant colors will guarantee a contemporary, unmistakable presentation.

How to order?

Nothing could be simpler:

➡Visit club-mcv.com

➡Discover the gift-ready sets or create your own basket with our team.

➡ Order directly online, or contact our experts for support

Whether you wish to delight, thank, surprise, or celebrate, Club MCV offers a moment on the Riviera, a distillation of Monégasque elegance, a way of life to be shared.