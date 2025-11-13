Hugo Micallef to face Irishman Sean McComb for IBF European title in Monaco

On 6 December, the Monegasque boxer will take on his toughest opponent yet at the Salle des Étoiles, with a continental belt on the line that could propel his career to new heights.

Monaco will host a major event for local boxing on Saturday 6 December. Hugo Micallef, nicknamed The Fresh Prince of Monaco, will step into the ring at the Salle des Étoiles to face Irish fighter Sean McComb. The two super-lightweights will go head-to-head over ten rounds for the International Boxing Federation’s European title — one of the four major global federations alongside the WBA, WBC and WBO.

Matchroom Boxing, the world-renowned promoter, is organising the event, which will be broadcast on the DAZN platform. McComb brings formidable experience, with twenty wins — five by knockout — and two draws to his name. The Irish southpaw is known for his relentless, high-volume pressure style and has faced strong opponents across several European countries.

© Frédéric Nebinger / Communication Department

A flawless career so far for the Monegasque

Hugo Micallef, 26, began his professional career in September 2021. Since then, he has notched up eleven consecutive wins, three of them by stoppage. The upcoming match represents his toughest test since turning professional. A victory on home soil could open the door to significant opportunities on both the European and world stages.