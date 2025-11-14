Princess Charlene discovers treasures of Joya jewellery show

Princess Charlene attended the Joya show, which is being held at One Monte-Carlo until 16 November

On Thursday, the Princess toured the aisles of the international jewellery event, which is adding a touch of sparkle to One Monte-Carlo until 16 November.

Princess Charlene stepped into the elegant world of the Joya show during her visit on Thursday, ahead of its official opening on Friday 14 November. Held under the High Patronage of Prince Albert II, the event reaffirms the Principality’s commitment to promoting the arts and exceptional luxury.

Organised by Vanessa Margowski and Delphine Pastor-Reiss, this year the event brings together fifteen international designers and gallerists. Among the prestigious names are Mellerio, Nikos Koulis, Elie Top and Viltier, offering a broad spectrum of jewellery creation, from archaeological pieces to the most contemporary designs.

© Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

Monaco, a haven for exceptional jewellery

The choice of Monaco as the venue for the show is no coincidence. The Principality has maintained a special connection with the precious arts for over a century. As early as the Belle Époque, the greatest jewellery houses established their boutiques in the Carré d’Or to attract an affluent international clientele.

The choice of One Monte-Carlo, just a few steps from the Hôtel de Paris and the Casino, continues this tradition while offering a contemporary scenography designed by Christ & Gantenbein, the Basel-based architecture firm that has created modular showcases inspired by the very structure of a jewel.

© Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

An ambitious cultural programme

Beyond its commercial dimension, Joya also has an educational component. The Museum of Prehistoric Anthropology is running workshops for young visitors, while the New National Museum of Monaco is exhibiting jewellery creations by artist Virginia Tentindo dating from the 1980s.

Conferences will also allow the public to engage with jewellers and dealers on industry developments, while the L’Escarboucle bookshop is offering a selection of specialist publications.