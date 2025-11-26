Swimrun: when running and swimming connect across land and sea

Born from a bet between friends in Sweden around twenty years ago, Swimrun has now gained a foothold in the Principality, thanks to a dynamic and fast-growing club that is expanding its initiatives at every level.

Although still little known to the wider public, the endurance discipline is steadily gaining ground on the Riviera. Unlike triathlon, competitors alternate running and swimming with no transition and no equipment change, racing in teams of two. Neoprene wetsuits, shoes, pull buoys and paddles are carried by the athletes from start to finish, on land and at sea.

It all began in 2002, in the archipelago of the Swedish capital Stockholm. Four friends set themselves a challenge after a boozy evening: to link two islands 75 kilometres apart by any means possible, in a fairly wild, even hostile environment, with rather chilly water. The 26-hour adventure gave birth to ÖTILLÖ – meaning “island to island” in Swedish – the first official competition organised four years later in 2006 by Michael Lemmel and Matthew Scott. Considered one of the toughest endurance races in the world, it remains the international benchmark for Swimrun.

A flourishing Monegasque club

Founded three years ago in 2022, Swimrun Monaco now has around twenty members and has set itself the mission of making the sport accessible to everyone. Potential routes for organising a race in Monaco are being studied to help shine a light on the discipline. Sophie Bufton, general secretary and co-founder, Bruno Carbonne, vice-president, along with Pierrick Soleriou and PJ Heslin oversee the regular outings held along some of the Riviera’s most spectacular coastlines.

“We’re as interested in high-level athletes as we are in those who’ve never tried it. You just need to know how to swim and run to do Swimrun. It’s something that has given us so much because of its adventurous side that we wanted others to be able to access it,” Bruno Carbonne told Monaco Tribune.

Bruno Carbonne (centre) and Sophie Bufton (right) © All rights reserved

Sessions take place at Larvotto Beach, along Cap Martin, in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, at the Île d’Or in the Estérel, and at Lake Saint-Cassien during the summer. The club now offers four levels of practice, from beginners discovering the sport for the first time to seasoned competitors. The introductory format allows newcomers to progress gradually, starting without equipment before gradually adding paddles, buoys and wetsuits. Participants learn how to swim as a pair, alternating the roles of leader and follower.

“To better understand the sea state”

“We try to organise three or four outings a month, a bit more in summer. Each time we discover new secret passages. This allows us to better understand the sea state, the quality of the water, and marine species like fish, for example,” Sophie Bufton explained. “We also explore lakes, as many races take place in those areas,” she added.

A member of the Fédération Monégasque de Triathlon (Monaco Triathlon Federation), Swimrun Monaco benefits from a partnership with the Monaco Triathlon Club. Members can access weekly training sessions led by coach Mehdi Zioani at the Stade Louis-II for running and winter swimming, as well as at the Rainier III Nautical Stadium on Port Hercule during the summer. The collaboration offers professional coaching, enabling practitioners of all levels to develop their skills in each discipline in a structured and safe way.

The club’s members are already making their mark on the regional and international circuits. At the Swimrun Côte d’Azur, Pascal claimed third place in the Solo Men Medium Distance category, while Armand finished second in Solo Men Long Distance, the final of the MySwimrun World Championship Series. At ÖTILLÖ Cannes, Pierrick and his teammate won first place in the Team Spirit Race. Beyond performance, Swimrun Monaco promotes connecting more deeply with the coastal environment. Pierre Frolla, quadruple world champion freediver, serves as honorary president and introduced Sophie Bufton and Bruno Carbonne to the sport.

Monegasque figures in the spotlight

The club also launched a children’s programme last summer in the form of treasure hunts combining Swimrun routes and puzzles. Sixteen participants aged 5 to 14 discovered the sport through fun formats blending teamwork and problem-solving. The 2025 team suits, designed by Sophie Bufton, pay tribute to three icons of Monegasque sport: Pierre Frolla, Charles Leclerc and Hervé Banti, the first Monegasque triathlete to compete at the Olympic Games. The club enjoys the support of around ten local partners from a variety of sectors, from motoring to yachting, real estate and gastronomy.

Sophie Bufton and Bruno Carbonne hope to expand their community and see the discipline recognised and practised by more people. The enthusiasm is certainly there, allowing Swimrun to continue growing in a spirit of togetherness and solidarity.