Prince Albert II Foundation Latin American office launched by the Souvereign and Charles Leclerc

Prince Albert II has officially opened the eleventh international office of his environmental Foundation, highlighting the Principality’s commitment to protecting biodiversity on the South American continent.

As part of his tour of South America, Prince Albert II travelled to São Paulo, Brazil, on 7 November to launch the new Latin American branch of his Foundation dedicated to environmental protection. Monegasque racing driver Charles Leclerc accompanied the Sovereign at the ceremony, which brought together more than 500 figures from diplomacy, science and civil society.

Based in the Brazilian megacity, the new office becomes the eleventh international branch of the Princely organisation. The presidency has been entrusted to Monaco’s Honorary Consul in Brazil, Arnoldo Wald, who welcomed guests at the inaugural evening. The strategic presence aims to strengthen the Foundation’s action in a region that hosts exceptional biodiversity and plays a major role in the planet’s ecological balance.

A call for collective action

In his speech, Prince Albert II underlined the urgency of the climate crisis and reminded those present of the importance of everyone’s involvement. “The scientific community continues to sound the alarm with clear and irrefutable evidence. Yet, collectively, we still struggle to listen, accept and act,” he said, highlighting the ongoing gap between scientific knowledge and concrete action.

The new branch forms part of the Foundation’s core mission to promote environmental protection and sustainable development in order to build a more resilient and equitable future. As a result, Latin America has become a priority region in Monaco’s international environmental strategy.