Dubai Holding presents exceptional real estate projects at private Monaco dinner

An exclusive event brought together affluent Monaco investors to discover ultra-premium real estate opportunities in the emirate.

Monaco hosted a private investment dinner on Tuesday, 2 December at the Hotel Hermitage Monaco, organised by Dubai Holding, the government-owned real estate master developer with 80 billion dirhams in assets and presence in 34 countries. The event offered privileged access to some of the Middle East’s most ambitious real estate projects, highlighting Dubai’s spectacular transformation into a premier global investment destination.

Ms Kamyshan, Mr Zohary, Mr Levy and Mr Sokolov from Hi-Human © Philip Andrukhovich

Natalia Kamyshan, Head of Communications Global, who organised the meeting in partnership with Delta Capital and Hi-Human, emphasised the strategic importance of the event. “Countries with the potential for strong real estate market growth and a secure economy for investors can currently be counted on one hand, with Dubai being one of the leaders. I am delighted that my work helps to connect promising opportunities for investors and real estate market leaders in Dubai: ‘Dubai Holding’ and ‘1188’,” she explained.

A destination transformed by the pandemic

According to Mr Zohary, representative of Dubai Holding, the emirate has undergone a remarkable metamorphosis in recent years. “Dubai changed the game, especially after COVID-19. Before COVID-19, it was a destination to visit. After COVID-19, because the government handled it very well, Dubai became a destination to live, not just to visit,” he explained.

The figures testify to this evolution: the resident population has grown from 3 million before the pandemic to 4 million today, with an ambitious goal of reaching 8 million residents by 2040. This growth is accompanied by major infrastructure developments, notably the construction of what will be the world’s largest airport with a capacity of 200 million passengers per year.

Security on all fronts

For Monaco investors accustomed to high standards, Dubai offers comparable guarantees on multiple levels. Mr. Zohary emphasised the dual nature of security in the emirate. “Safety has different meanings. For lifestyle, it’s the most safe country, top cities in the world, top 10. And also for investment,” he explained.

On the financial front, Dubai has implemented robust protections through its escrow account system, which secures investors’ funds until property delivery. All transactions are published on a government website to avoid fraud and over-promising.

Christophe Becker, Honorary Consul of Mozambique in Monaco and manager of a family fund through Delta Capital, shares this vision. “We’re looking for three things: return on investment, safe storage for capital in a secure jurisdiction and location, and the ability to make either a social or green impact,” he specified.

©Palm Jebel Ali ©Palm Jebel Ali

Exceptional projects for European investors

The main appeal for Europeans lies in waterfront developments. “As Europeans, we love waterfront projects,” noted Mr. Levy, managing partner of 1188 Estate Realty in Dubai. Dubai Holding plans to create an additional 400 kilometres of shoreline, quintupling the current 74 kilometres.

The flagship projects presented include Palm Jebel Ali, twice the size of the iconic Palm Jumeirah, Solaya with its 234 distinguished residences, the Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers in the business district, Asora Bay offering penthouses and Ocean Mansions, Como Residences on the Palm Jumeirah skyline, and Nad Al Sheba Gardens featuring villas and townhouses in a nature-integrated setting.

Attractive tax benefits

Beyond security and luxury, the advantageous taxation particularly appeals to investors. “It’s very important for us Europeans to consider moving to Dubai because of no inheritance tax, no capital gain tax, no income tax,” emphasised Mr. Levy.

The Golden Visa, obtained following a real estate investment, now offers extended protection. “They made a new law. So whenever you’re outside of the UAE and you have a Golden Visa, the UAE government protects you outside of the country,” he added.

Mr Zohary and Mr Becker © Philip Andrukhovich

A sustainable vision for 2040

Dubai Holding is integrated into the Dubai 2040 plan, which anticipates a city 400% greener, with five new urban centres, where 55% of the population will be able to live within 800 metres of public transport, and a quadrupling of public beaches.

For Mr. Becker, these projects also represent a knowledge transfer opportunity. “With my background in Mozambique, I look for knowledge transfer and to be able to learn from these types of investments and projects and bring them to Mozambique to develop the market there. And that’s the same for Monaco, because Monaco has a lot of experience in growing and building a city,” he explained.

Bringing together vision, security, and long-term growth, the evening underlined why Dubai continues to position itself as a natural extension of Monaco’s investment mindset.