Former Monaco Minister of State Serge Telle convicted over No Finish Line accident

Monaco’s criminal court delivered its verdict on Tuesday, 16 December in the case of the accident that occurred during the 2019 edition of the No Finish Line.

Serge Telle, former Minister of State, the charity race’s founder Philippe Verdier, and the Children & Future association were found guilty of causing involuntary injuries. Six years after the incident, justice has ruled. On 23 November 2019 at 2:28pm, a wave swept across Fontvieille’s eastern dyke during the No Finish Line. Madame M., violently thrown over the railing, still bears the scars of this tragedy today.

Former Minister of State sanctioned for his decision

Serge Telle, who was head of the Prince’s government at the time of the events, was given a two-month suspended prison sentence and fined €5,000. He was punished for authorising the reopening of the sea wall at midday, even though the authorities had closed it the day before due to weather warnings. The court found that he had made his decision after a simple visual observation of sea conditions and had not verified that the organisers could actually implement the safety measures he had requested. Only one volunteer was monitoring the area at the time of the tragedy, without any suitable means of communication.

Philippe Verdier, creator of the No Finish Line, received the most severe punishment: a six-month suspended prison sentence and a €9,000 fine. He was the one who asked Serge Telle to extend the route despite the initial refusal of the Interior Ministry. The judges noted the lack of appropriate surveillance measures and the fact that no steps had been taken to close the dyke again as the weather deteriorated.

Finally, the Children & Future association, which organised the event, was given a suspended fine of €8,000. The court took into account the charitable nature of the organisation when determining the sentence, despite the shortcomings identified in the organisation of security measures.

The three convicted parties will have to pay Mrs M. a total of €20,000 in provisional compensation. This provisional sum is prior to the final compensation, which will be determined after a new medical assessment ordered by the court.