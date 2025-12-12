Michael Jackson: Jermaine Jackson unveils a world-first exhibition in Monaco

In a world première, Jermaine Jackson presented the concept for a travelling museum dedicated to the history of the Jackson family © The Monegasque

Michael Jackson’s eldest brother has revealed the production of a travelling museum, which will include 120 previously unseen paintings by the King of Pop.

In a world première, Jermaine Jackson presented the concept for a travelling museum dedicated to the history of the Jackson family. The announcement was made during The Monégasque magazine’s Christmas gala held at the Yacht Club de Monaco. The Principality could become the first stop thanks to the personal and emotional ties that bind the Jackson family to the Côte d’Azur.

An interactive 200-piece “Showseum”

Speaking to TVMonaco, Jermaine Jackson explained his vision for the project. He calls it a “Showseum” rather than a traditional museum. “You won’t need to be silent to go inside,” he explains. The exhibition route will feature around 200 pieces, including archives, artworks and exclusive documents. The travelling museum aims to take the cultural legacy of the famous musical dynasty to major capitals around the world.

Jermaine Jackson also revealed an often-overlooked side of his brother’s creative genius. Around 120 paintings created by Michael Jackson will be presented in a major exhibition scheduled for the Monaco Art Biennale between late 2026 and early 2027. “As well as being a stage artist, he was also a visual artist, a painter,” he told TVMonaco.

The collection comprises more than 200 works, many of which have never been exhibited. Among them are a surprising collaboration with Andy Warhol and a series of portraits of US Presidents. The project is inspired by the Venice Biennale, with installations spread across several sites in Monaco. They will be set up both inside landmark venues and outdoors in iconic locations.