Three artists to discover at Le Méridien Beach Plaza’s “Celebrating The Riviera” exhibition

On Thursday 13 November, Le Méridien Beach Plaza’s lobby hosted the official opening of the exhibition “Celebrating The Riviera.”

The five artists—Carol Bruton, Pip Todd-Warmoth, Slawn, Jesse Grylls, and Paul Hughes—were present to unveil their contemporary vision of the Mediterranean. On display since 9 September, the selection of works will continue to be shown until 9 January 2026. The exhibition brings together the five contemporary artists as part of a partnership with London’s Tanya Baxter Contemporary, a gallery renowned for its curation of leading artists.

Pip Todd-Warmoth captures Monegasque architecture

Todd-Warmoth © Monaco Tribune

The British artist presents compositions that combine romanticism and architectural precision. “View over Monaco Harbor, Larvotto Beach” (2011, oil on panel, 112 x 94 cm) and “View of the Casino from the Promenade” (2011, oil on panel, 100 x 150 cm) evoke the atmosphere and memory of the Principality’s iconic locations. “The French Riviera has become a very special place for me. I have painted Monaco a lot; the French Riviera is magnificent,” the artist said in front of his paintings. His detailed renderings of Riviera sites blend architectural elements and landscapes in an evocative approach.

© Monaco Tribune

“This one is probably the most poetic. It’s such a beautiful building. With the mountains and the sky, it’s the general idea of looking up at the sky that appeals to me. The building fits in perfectly,” he added.

Paul Hughes explores shades of blue

Paul Hughes © Monaco Tribune

Hughes’ acrylic works offer a meditation on the connections between land, sky, and sea. His triptych “Screaming for Joy / Three Types of Beautiful Rain” (2025, 12 x 9 inches each panel) explores coastal atmospheric variations through vibrant colours and evocative textures. The artist also presents “Screaming for Joy ‘Tumult sky’” (2025, 30 x 24 cm), a piece capturing the intensity of Mediterranean skies. “I worked solely with blue and wanted to see where it would take me. I locked myself away for a year. I worked solely with this colour and realised that blue was beautiful,” he explained.

© Cedou

Carol Bruton, a local artist inspired by the sea

“I swim all year round. I spend the winter in the water! I turn around and see shapes floating on the surface of the sea and the sky. I used to use brushes to create this nucleus, but now I use seaweed from the beach, dried seaweed, as brushes. I start with the base colour, then move on to blue, and then I work like lace with the seaweed. These shapes represent jellyfish, corals, or planetary visions. I keep it very simple. I have a dominant colour, but I keep the background simple so as not to confuse the viewer,” she explained.

Carol Bruton © Monaco Tribune

Renowned for her abstract work on maritime mystery and movement, Carol Bruton uses innovative materials such as eco-friendly resin and marine varnish. Her installations “Bubbles” (segments measuring approximately 25 x 25 cm) and “Whispering Waves” (2025, 68 cm) convey the depth of the ocean infused with Mediterranean light and atmosphere. Her creations communicate the energy of the neighbouring sea. “My biggest collector is Prince Albert II, and I am very, very honoured to have him. He owns several of my works and is so passionate about the ocean. I am very honoured to have this connection,” she says.