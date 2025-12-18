Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene spread Christmas cheer as twins Jacques and Gabriella help distribute gifts

The Princely Family opened the doors of the Palace to welcome Father Christmas and the children who came to discover their gifts © Frédéric Nebinger / Michaël Alesi / Princely Palace

The Princely Family gathered in the Court of Honour of Monaco’s Prince’s Palace to welcome young Monégasques beneath the traditional Christmas tree.

With gleaming eyes and beaming smiles, 730 Monégasque children aged 5 to 12 crossed through the Palace gates on Wednesday afternoon. In the Court of Honour adorned in its finest splendour, Christmas magic was already at work. This tradition, born in 1949 during the reign of Prince Rainier III, continues to enchant generation after generation of Monaco’s youngest inhabitants.

When the Princely Family plays elves

For this edition, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene had precious assistants: their children, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. Princess Stéphanie, Camille Gottlieb, and Louis Ducruet also lent a hand in distributing the eagerly awaited gifts. A moment of complicity and shared joy between young and old.

© Frédéric Nebinger / Michaël Alesi / Palais princier

Father Christmas as guest of honour

Sweets galore, artistic entertainment, and an appearance by Father Christmas himself: the programme had everything needed to make young guests’ eyes sparkle. In this enchanted setting, each child left with arms full of presents and heads brimming with memories.