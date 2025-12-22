Princess Stephanie puts an end to rumours: “I never said I was retiring”

In an interview with Gala, Princess Stephanie of Monaco clarifies her comments on a possible withdrawal from public life and reaffirms her commitment to the fight against AIDS.

Freshly elevated to the rank of Commander of the Order of Cultural Merit on 18 November, an honour bestowed upon her by her sister, the Princess of Hanover, at the Prince’s Palace, Princess Stéphanie of Monaco spoke to Gala magazine.

On World AIDS Day on 1 December, the president of Fight Aids Monaco reflected on her long-standing commitment and set the record straight regarding rumours about her retirement.

Princess Caroline and her sister, Princess Stéphanie © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

An unwavering commitment to the cause of HIV

Through Fight Aids Monaco, an association she founded in 2004, Princess Stéphanie remains deeply committed to her fight against AIDS. “I use my fame to advance the fight against AIDS and all forms of discrimination that still surround this disease. I know that without it, my voice would not be heard in the same way,” she told Gala.

At 60, Prince Albert II’s younger sister nevertheless acknowledges that fame comes at a price: “It’s very hard to build a life under the gaze of others,” she explains to the French media.

Princess Stephanie, accompanied by her daughter Camille Gottlieb, was present during the unfurling of the quilts © Frédéric Nébinger

No retirement on the horizon

Contrary to interpretations of her statements last June, in which she mentioned having “given enough”, Princess Stephanie wishes to set the record straight. “I never said I was retiring,” she explains. While she wishes to fully enjoy her role as a mother and grandmother, she remains determined: “When it comes to Fight Aids Monaco and the battles we are fighting, I will always be there.” On the last World AIDS Day, the Princess inaugurated Fight Aids Monaco’s new rapid HIV testing centre.