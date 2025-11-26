Beking: Prince Albert II and Princess Stéphanie come together for the finale

Prince Albert II and his sister Princess Stéphanie were front and centre at the event on Port Hercule a few days after the National Day celebrations.

This Sunday, the professional cycling circuit made a stop on Port Hercule for the fifth edition of the BeKing Monaco Criterium. The event, partnered by Zondacrypto and organised by Italian champion Matteo Trentin and his wife Claudia Morandini, marked a turning point with the introduction of a brand-new women’s race.

A first for women under princely patronage

Princess Stéphanie officially launched this new 27-kilometre women’s event, adding an extra element to the sporting and charitable occasion. Wrapped up in a coat and wearing a hat, the Sovereign’s sister followed the entire competition closely from the trackside.

Princess Stéphanie near the podium © Frédéric Nébinger

Lorena Wiebes dominated the women’s race, finishing ahead of Poland’s Kasia Niewiadoma and Italy’s Anna Trevisi. In the men’s race, Jonathan Milan took top honours ahead of world champion Tadej Pogačar and Monaco’s Victor Langellotti. Prince Albert II, a keen cycling enthusiast, watched the finishes and spoke with legend Mark Cavendish.

Beyond sporting performance, Beking continues its charitable mission in support of Fight Aids Monaco. Founded in 2023, the charity also promotes sustainable transport, education and environmental protection. The event aims in particular to raise awareness among younger generations about cycling.

The day serves as a preview of a cycling-focused summer in 2026 for the Principality, which will host the start of La Vuelta next August, reaffirming Monaco’s commitment to the major competitions on the international calendar.