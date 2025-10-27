Prince Albert II tests Vuelta 2026 time-trial circuit in Monaco

The Sovereign cycled the 9.6-kilometre route that will kick off the Vuelta (Tour of Spain) on 22 August next year, along with the organisers and several professional cyclists.

The day after the official presentation of the Monegasque stages, Prince Albert II got back in the saddle to test the individual time trial route. Javier Guillén, general manager of the Vuelta, Sir Gary Verity, Nicolas Roche, ambassador of the event and professional riders Hugo Houle, Matteo Trentin, Steven Kruijswijk and Nicolas Vinokourov accompanied him on the morning outing.

© Communication Department – Manuel Vitali

The entire 9.6-kilometre route winds through the Principality’s streets. Starting off from Place du Casino, the race will go through the Moulins district, the Fairmont bend, Larvotto, Port Hercule, Port de Fontvieille, the Marquee and Stade Louis II, ending at the finish line of the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

© Communication Department – Manuel Vitali

Red Cross jumble sale a sell out, Prince Albert II present

Monaco joins a very exclusive club

Monaco will be making cycling history when the race starts on 22 August 2026. The Principality will be the only city-state in the world to have hosted the start of all three Grand Tours: the Giro in 1966, the Tour de France in 2009 and now the Vuelta.

The event will be spread over four days. The team presentations will take place on Thursday 20 August. The individual time trial will officially launch the race on Saturday 22 August. A stage will start from the square in front of the Prince’s Palace on Sunday 23 August. You won’t be able to miss the Spanish peloton in the Principality’s iconic streets, from 20 to 23 August 2026.