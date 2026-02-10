Prince Albert II honours Olympic skiing and snowboarding medallists

Prince Albert II had the honour of presenting the medals for the men's downhill and men's snowboard big air events © Christian Petersen/Getty Images - Prince's Palace of Monaco

Prince Albert II presided over two medal ceremonies on Saturday 7 February, honouring the alpine skiing champions in Bormio and the snowboarding champions in Livigno.

A member of the International Olympic Committee since 1985, Prince Albert II continued his participation in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games on Saturday. After attending the opening ceremony at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on Friday evening, the Sovereign visited two alpine competition venues to present medals to the winners of two events.

In Bormio, a resort near the Swiss and Austrian borders, Prince Albert II attended the men’s downhill alpine skiing event on the legendary Stelvio slope. He then presented medals to Switzerland’s Franjo von Allmen, winner of the event, and Italy’s Giovanni Franzoni (silver) and Dominik Paris (bronze), giving the host country a double podium finish in alpine skiing.

Prince Albert II then travelled to Livigno, about 30 kilometres from Bormio, for the men’s snowboard big air final. This spectacular discipline, also known as big jump, pits athletes against each other on a giant jump where they perform acrobatic tricks. Japan dominated the event with Kira Kimura and Ryoma Kimata taking the top two spots on the podium, while China’s Su Yiming completed the winning trio with the bronze medal.

Prince Albert II has close ties to the Olympic movement. A former athlete himself, he represented Monaco in five Winter Games in bobsleigh. His presence at Milano Cortina 2026 is in line with his commitment to the IOC, where he has been a member for nearly forty years, and his mission to promote sporting values.

Earlier this week, the Sovereign Prince attended the 145th session of the International Olympic Committee in Milan ahead of the official opening of the 25th Winter Olympic Games, which are being held at several venues in northern Italy.