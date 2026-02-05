5 things to know about Monaco and the Winter Olympics

For more than forty years, Monaco has had a unique relationship with the Winter Olympics. Here’s a look back at the highlights of Monaco’s Olympic adventure since 1984.

145th IOC Session © Prince’s Palace, Stéphan Maggi / Monegasque Olympic Committee, Roberto Wander / ANOC Olympic

David Lajoux, forever the first

In 1984, Monaco made its debut at the Winter Olympic Games. David Lajoux, the youngest alpine skier competing in Sarajevo, became the very first Monegasque athlete to defend the red and white colours. Despite a fall in the slalom, he finished 47th in the downhill. Since then, Monaco has not missed a single edition. Milan-Cortina will mark Monaco’s 12th participation and its 45th athlete.

Prince Albert II’s five consecutive participations

© Prince’s Palace, Stéphan Maggi / Monegasque Olympic Committee, Roberto Wander / ANOC Olympic

From Calgary 1988 to Salt Lake City 2002, via Albertville 1992, Lillehammer 1994 and Nagano 1998, the Sovereign competed in five consecutive editions in bobsleigh, a rare feat in Olympic history. As flag bearer and competitor, he embodies the long-standing relationship between Monaco and the Winter Olympics.

Alexandra Coletti, the only Monegasque athlete

The alpine skier remains the only woman to have represented Monaco at the Winter Olympics, competing in four editions between Turin 2006 and PyeongChang 2018. In Vancouver 2010, she finished 19th in the super combined. In Sochi 2014, a violent fall in the downhill forced her to be evacuated by helicopter. Her severely damaged heel required surgery with the insertion of a plate and seven screws.

Rudy Rinaldi and Boris Vain’s 6th place

In Beijing 2022, with China still in the midst of the pandemic, the Monegasque two-man bobsleigh team achieved an exceptional 6th place against the world’s best nations. Rudy Rinaldi as pilot and Boris Vain as brakeman achieved the best Olympic result in Monegasque history, across all sports, at the end of a competition that was followed with fervour in the Principality.

Arnaud Alessandria on the right track

© Manuel Vitali / Communications Department

The flag bearer for the Monegasque delegation at the opening of the Beijing 2022 Games, alpine skier Arnaud Alessandria finished 13th in the combined event. This is the best result ever achieved by a Monegasque skier at the Winter Games.