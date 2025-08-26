Prince Albert II in Turin to prepare start of Vuelta 2026 in Monaco

The Principality will have the honour of hosting the start of the Vuelta, on Saturday 22 August 2026 © Stéphane Danna/Communication Department

On Saturday 23 August, Prince Albert II officially started off La Vuelta 2025 from Turin, alongside the President of the Piedmont Region Alberto Cirio and the city’s Mayor.

The Sovereign was pleased to accompany the Monegasque delegation for the launch. It was his first official outing since his summer holidays. He had come to observe the event organisation and to get an idea of the logistics involved. A crucial reconnaissance mission, as in exactly one year’s time, Monaco will be hosting the start of the 2026 Vuelta.

Before the ceremony, Prince Albert II greeted the riders on the start line, including Monaco’s Victor Langellotti (INEOS Grenadiers) and Brandon Rivera, who trained at the Union Cycliste de Monaco. Langellotti, aged 30, is the only Monegasque representative in the 2025 edition.

© Stéphane Danna/Communication department

A new generation of cyclists soon to be trained in Monaco

Monaco is preparing to host the legendary Vuelta

On 22 August 2026, the Principality will experience a historic moment through the Vuelta. The Tour of Spain is the third Grand Tour in world cycling after the Tour de France and the Giro d’Italia. The itineraries for the Monegasque stages will be unveiled on 25 October. The organisers are planning two stages: a time trial in the city centre with a launch ramp in front of the Casino de Monte-Carlo, followed by a second stage starting from the Prince’s Palace, heading for Manosque.

Christian Tornatore, Sir Gary Verity and Nicolas Roche © Stéphane Danna/Communication Department

On the eve of the Grand Départ of the 2025 edition, Christian Tornatore, general commissioner of the event, Sir Gary Verity and Nicolas Roche, ambassador for the occasion, summoned the international press.

© Stéphane Danna/ Communication Department

Monaco has already hosted a ‘Grand Départ’, for the 2019 Giro d’Italia. Speaking to Monaco Info, Prince Albert II said: “We’ve already hosted a Grand Départ in 2019 with the Giro d’Italia, but every event is different. It’s great to be able to experience this event and prepare for the start of the 2026 Vuelta in Monaco.”