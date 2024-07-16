Monaco's Best
Photos

Prince Albert II visits “Monaco et le Tour de France” exhibition 

By Agathe Chéreau
Published on 16 July 2024
exposition-monaco-et-le-tour-de-france-prince-albert-II
Prince Albert II in front of the "Monaco et le Tour de France" exhibition © Communication Department / Charly Gallo 
The exhibition runs until 31 August 2024. 

Prince Albert II visited the Jardins Saint-Martin, more specifically the railings, where 19 photos are on display for the “Monaco et le Tour de France” exhibition, designed and produced by the Communication Department.

A free retrospective from 1952 to the present day

The exhibition looks back on the 85-year relationship between the Tour de France and the Principality, which will be hosting the Grande Boucle for the twelfth time on Sunday 21 July, the seventh as a stage town. This 34-kilometre individual time trial from Monaco to the Promenade des Anglais in Nice will be the 21st and final stage of the 111th Tour de France.

© Communication Department – Charly Gallo