Tour de France 2024: Prince Albert II in Florence for the ‘Grand Départ’

Prince Albert II and Christian Prudhomme, Director of the Tour de France, at the official announcement of the stage in the Principality in 2022 © Communication Department / Michael Alesi

The prestigious cycling competition set off from Florence on Saturday, June 29, marking the start of three weeks of intense racing that will end with a time trial between Monaco and Nice on July 21. Prince Albert II was present.

A great fan of sports competitions, the Sovereign was in Florence for the start of the ‘Grande Boucle’ (Big Loop), as the Tour is nicknamed in French. His presence was also justified by the fact that the Principality will host the last stage of the competition in the Principality on 21 July. Monaco has already hosted a stage, the start of the race, in 2009.

Tour de France 2024: last two stages in Nice and Monaco

The Prince spoke to Monaco Info from Italy: “It is always a pleasure to be here, to feel the extraordinary atmosphere surrounding the start of the Tour de France. Here in Florence, not only is the temperature warm and the atmosphere great, it’s a joy to be here.

It starts here, but as we know the last stage will start at home, from Monaco to Nice. It’s a fabulous connection between Italy, Monaco and France. Keeping the friendship alive through sport is fantastic.

Many of the athletes in the peloton are Monegasque residents, so we’re hoping to have some residents on the podium! Long live cycling and long live friendship through sport!”

