Tour de France 2024: last two stages in Nice and Monaco

The Tour de France 2024 will end in Nice, not Paris, for the first time in its history because of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. We now know what the last two stages will look like, including the 21st and last one, which will start from the Principality.

At Nice Opera House on Monday 13 March to attend the presentation of these two stages, Prince Albert II told Monaco Info of his immense “pride” in hosting this historic event in Monaco. “We are expecting it to be a very festive event.”

20th stage (132 km): Nice-Col de la Couillole

The penultimate stage of the 2024 Tour de France promises to be intense, with little time in the valley and four climbs in store. Over the 132km route, the riders will have to climb the Col de Braus (10km at 6.6%), the Turini (20.7km at 5.7%), famous for hosting the Monte Carlo Rally every year, the Colmiane (7.5km at 7.1%) and finally the Couillole, where Tadej Pogacar won the last Paris-Nice. In total, 4,400 metres of ascent to negotiate…

💛 #TDF2024 – Stage 20

🚩 @VilledeNice – Col de la Couillole 🏁

📏 132 km | 4.400 m of climbing ⛰ Col de Braus, Col de Turini, Col de La Colmiane, Col de la Couillole: 4 stars menu! ⛰ Col de Braus, Col de Turini, Col de La Colmiane, Col de la Couillole : menu 4 étoiles ! pic.twitter.com/M7ckuuQQ0Z — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) March 13, 2023

21st stage (35.2 km): Monaco-Nice

For the first time since 1989, the Tour de France will end with a time trial. From Monaco to Nice, by way of Port Hercule, the Larvotto tunnel, avenue Princesse Grace, La Turbie (8.1 km at 5.6%), the Col d’Eze (1.6 km at 8.1%) and Villefranche-sur-Mer for a finish on the Promenade des Anglais at the Place Massena, the route of this final time-trial promises to be spectacular in every sense of the word.