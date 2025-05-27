A new generation of cyclists soon to be trained in Monaco

Announced this Wednesday evening at the Yacht Club, the creation of a Monegasque cycling academy is part of the momentum leading up to the ‘Grand Départ’ of the Vuelta from the Principality, in August 2026.

Prince Albert II and British businessman and Monegasque resident Sir Gary Verity, made the creation of the training centre official with a number of international cycling figures in attendance. The aim of the establishment, which will bear the sovereign’s name, is to train girls and boys using the AS Monaco model, with sporting excellence as its objective.

Umberto Langellotti (FMC President): “There are ideal cycling conditions in Monaco”

The Principality is strengthening its foothold in the world of two-wheelers through the new project. Many professionals have already chosen Monaco to live and train in, attracted by its geography and climate. The future academy will add structure to an already strong presence, with training grounds, facilities and major events.

The Principality regularly hosts elite cycling events. As well as the Beking, it hosted the last stage of the Tour de France in 2024. The 81st edition of the Vuelta will start from Monaco in 2026.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene show solidarity through cycling