Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene show solidarity through cycling

The 11th edition of the COCC Ride charity race was attended by the Princely Couple and over a hundred determined cyclists who raced from Saint-Tropez to Monaco to support charities.

On Sunday 27 April, the Principality was abuzz with excitement at the now traditional charity cycle race organised by the Champagne & Oyster Cycling Club of Monaco. Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene honoured the event with their presence, emphasising their commitment to the initiative, which supports the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation in particular.

Advertising

True to his dedication to both sport and charity, Prince Albert II showed some princely pedal power, joining the peloton at Beaulieu-sur-Mer for the last few kilometres to the triumphant finish in the Principality. A symbolic gesture that testifies to the Sovereign’s personal involvement in the causes he supports.

© Eric Mathon / Prince’s Palace

A particularly emotional edition

There was a poignant tribute to Eddie Jordan, a fervent supporter of the event since its inception, who recently passed away. During the closing speeches, the emotion was palpable among the participants and organisers, true to the family spirit that characterises this annual event.

A festive event in support of good causes

More than just a race, the COCC Ride has become a real celebration, as a street party organised at Slammers carried on the spirit of conviviality and generosity into the evening. The organisers are hoping to break previous fundraising records, and are calling on Monegasque businesses to support their worthy cause.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene crown Saint Devota Tournament champions

Created in 2011 by seven friends, the cycling adventure combines sport, luxury and philanthropy, embodying the Monegasque spirit to perfection.