Princess Stéphanie praises Prince’s Carabinieri for supporting Fight Aids Monaco

On Friday 14 November, the charity’s President attended a cheque presentation, organised by Le Quai des Artistes following a cycling challenge undertaken by the Prince’s Carabinieri in the Pyrenees.

Last June, the Prince’s Carabinieri (Les Carabiniers du Prince/Palace Guards) took on a cycling challenge in aid of Fight Aids Monaco. From 19 to 21 June, they tackled the Pyrenean mountain passes as part of a fundraising initiative for the charity chaired by Princess Stéphanie. The effort highlighted self-discipline and solidarity in support of the Monegasque organisation’s work in the fight against AIDS.

On Friday 14 November, Princess Stéphanie visited Le Quai des Artistes for the official cheque presentation. The event also provided an opportunity to unveil the team jersey — Les Carabiniers du Prince – Fight Aids Monaco – Le Quai des Artistes — created for No Finish Line. The jersey was generously donated by Bertrand Letartre and symbolises collective commitment to the cause.

The cheque presentation came just a few days before National Day, during which Princess Stéphanie was elevated to the rank of Commander of the Order of Cultural Merit. Her son Louis Ducruet was also recognised with the bronze medal for Physical Education and Sports.

Fight Aids Monaco shared a message on its social media platforms acknowledging the honours and extending its best wishes to Prince Albert II and the Princely Family for National Day. The charity continues its commitment to the fight against AIDS thanks to the support of numerous partners and volunteers involved throughout the year.