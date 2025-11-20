Princess Stéphanie and her daughter Camille celebrate National Day with senior citizens

On the eve of National Day, Princess Stéphanie and her daughter Camille Gottlieb continued a tradition dear to the Principality by visiting Monaco’s senior citizens.

On Tuesday 18 November, Princess Stéphanie visited the Foyer Rainier III for an afternoon marked by warmth and care. Accompanied by her daughter Camille Gottlieb, who had already joined the Princely Couple for the distribution of presents at the Monaco Red Cross on 14 November, she handed out more than 900 gifts to the Principality’s elderly residents.

There were smiles, warm exchanges and gestures of kindness throughout the gathering, which is now an eagerly awaited annual event and part of the Princely Family’s initiatives during the festive season.

© Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

A week of celebrations for Prince Rainier III’s youngest daughter

The visit followed a particularly moving ceremony at the Prince’s Palace. Princess Stéphanie was promoted to the rank of Commander of the Order of Cultural Merit, a distinction presented by her sister, the Princess of Hanover, in the presence of her brother Prince Albert II and her children Louis Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb.

The honour recognises several decades of commitment to Monaco’s cultural landscape, notably her remarkable involvement in the circus arts, a lifelong passion.