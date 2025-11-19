Princess Stéphanie receives special honour from her sister

The Sovereign presided over the annual ceremony recognising major contributors to Monaco’s cultural life. The event was marked by Princess Stéphanie being promoted to the rank of Commander, in the presence of her brother, Prince Albert II.

On Tuesday 18 November, tradition continued at the Prince’s Palace with the presentation of the Order of Cultural Merit distinctions. In a room filled with great emotion, Princess Stéphanie received her Commander’s medal from her sister, the Princess of Hanover, in the presence of her children, Louis Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb.

Prince Albert II surrounded by his family © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

Six artistic careers honoured

The promotion rewards several decades of involvement in Monaco’s cultural and charitable landscape, with a particular emphasis on the circus arts, a field in which the youngest daughter of Prince Rainier III and Princess Grace has been especially committed throughout her life.

Alongside Princess Stéphanie, six other individuals were honoured: Ashok Adicéam, Bjorn Dahlström, Damien MacDonald, Bruno Montovani, Isabelle Minioni and Pierre Nouvion Duboys de Lavigerie. Their contributions span a wide range, from visual arts to heritage conservation, as well as music and patronage.

In her speech, the Princess of Hanover underlined the essential role of culture as shared heritage. She paid tribute to two figures historically linked to Monaco: Joséphine Baker, who made the Principality her final home, and the composer Pierre Boulez. The ceremony forms part of the celebrations for National Day, which will take place on Wednesday 19 November, and was a special moment to honour those who contribute to Monaco’s artistic and intellectual influence.