Prince Albert II honours athletes ahead of Monaco’s National Day

The Monegasque Sovereign, accompanied by his wife Princess Charlene, presented Physical Education and Sports Medals to 53 recipients at the Louis-II Stadium.

On Monday, the Principality celebrated its sporting talents during the traditional presentation of Physical Education and Sports Medals. Inside the Louis-II Stadium, Prince Albert II honoured no fewer than 53 individuals for their contribution to the influence of Monegasque sport. The ceremony took place in the presence of Princess Charlene, Princess Stéphanie, her daughter Camille Gottlieb and Marie Ducruet.

Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and Princess Stéphanie © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

Louis Ducruet honoured

Among the medallists, Louis Ducruet was awarded the bronze medal. The distinction acknowledges his work as President of the football club Barbagiuans Monaco. The son of Princess Stéphanie, he is actively involved in the development of the local team, helping to promote football in the Principality.

Beyond the famous faces, the medal ceremony highlighted all those who contribute to Monegasque sport, namely athletes, coaches, managers and not forgetting the volunteers who work daily to support sporting activity across the territory. A special mention went to Valentin Vacherot, who was recognised following a remarkable end to the season on the ATP circuit.

Prince Albert II honours Valentin Vacherot © Frédéric Nebinger / Prince’s Palace

The medals, awarded ahead of National Day, reflect the Principality’s recognition of those who uphold the values of excellence, self-improvement and team spirit—values that Monaco holds dear, since sport is at the heart of its identity and international appeal.