Princesses Caroline and Stéphanie honoured by French Republic at Prince’s Palace

France is honouring two emblematic figures from the Principality for their respective cultural and humanitarian commitments.

On Monday 6 October, the Prince’s Palace was the setting for a major official ceremony. As Prince Albert II looked on, the French ambassador to Monaco, Jean d’Haussonville, presented two prestigious French distinctions to the Sovereign’s sisters. Princess Caroline of Hanover, aged 68, has been made a Grand Cross of the Ordre National du Mérite, while Princess Stéphanie, aged 60, has been made an Officer of the Order of the Légion d’Honneur.

Caroline of Hanover, renowned cultural ambassador

The new distinction extends the Princess of Hanover’s list of honours. She was already made Commander of the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in 2014, and Commander of the Mérite agricole the same year. President of the Fondation Prince Pierre, the Ballets de Monte-Carlo, the Orchestre Philharmonique and the Printemps des Arts Festival, she has embodied Monaco’s cultural influence for several decades. The National Order of Merit, created in 1963 by General de Gaulle, rewards “distinguished merit” to the French nation.

Princess Caroline awarded the Grand Cross of the Ordre national du Mérite © Frédéric Nebinger – Prince’s Palace

Stéphanie of Monaco recognised for her battle against HIV

The Légion d’Honneur, France’s highest distinction, was created by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802 to honour “eminent merit” in the service of the nation. In the case of Princess Stéphanie, the distinction pays tribute in particular to her tireless action in the battle against HIV/AIDS through Fight Aids Monaco, a non-profit she set up in 2004. A UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador, in 2010 she inaugurated the Maison de Vie in Carpentras, a unique facility for people living with HIV.