Monte-Carlo Ballet celebrates 40 years of grace with dazzling anniversary season

As September casts its last summer glow over the Principality, the Ballets de Monte-Carlo box office is getting ready to raise the curtain on an unforgettable 2025–2026 season.

Forty years have passed since Jean-Christophe Maillot made his first choreographic steps with the Monegasque company. It was the start of an artistic love story, which began in December 1986 with Les Adieux – an ironic title for what would become an unbreakable bond between a visionary creator and his dancers. Today, the director-choreographer marks this creative odyssey with a season dedicated to gratitude and excellence.

Ma Bayadère: Maillot reinterprets a masterpiece

Ma Bayadère, the highlight of this anniversary season, will mark Maillot’s triumphant return to large-scale storytelling. From 27 December to 3 January 2026, the Grimaldi Forum will come alive with this bold reinterpretation of the classical masterpiece. The choreographer, “in love with pointe work that pursues excellence to the point of unreason,” promises a world premiere that engages with the repertoire while transcending it.

A box office that fosters excitement

From 17 September, aficionados can secure their tickets for this special season. Subscription packages – three or five performances – provide privileged access to the best seats, with the added bonus of an invitation to the mysterious “Imprévus” surprise events for the most loyal audiences.

Advance sales for Ma Bayadère, already open until 16 September, offer reduced prices ranging from €28 to €33 – a bargain for ensuring the best seats for this eagerly awaited performance.

La Voiture Ballet (The Ballet Bus): the elegance of cultural travel

A charming new idea, the shuttle from Nice turns the journey into a poetic prelude to the performance. For just six euros, Riviera audiences can enjoy an enchanting ride that carries them from the lights of Nice to the splendour of Monaco.

The anniversary season promises to bring a plethora of emotions, where each performance becomes a celebration of the art form that has animated evenings in the Principality for four decades.



Book your seats now at the Grimaldi Forum, the Atrium du Casino and on montecarloticket.com. Find the full programme on balletsdemontecarlo.com.